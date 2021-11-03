High school football: Week 10 capsules

Thursday’s game

Lincoln Prep vs. Plain Dealing

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Plain Dealing Stadium

RECORDS: Lincoln Prep 5-4, 3-4 1-1A; Plain Dealing 2-7, 2-5

LAST WEEK: Lincoln Prep lost to Haynesville 43-12, Plain Dealing lost to Calvary Baptist 63-0

LAST YEAR: Plain Dealing won 52-14

LINCOLN PREP NOTES: Panthers No. 12 in the Class 1-1A power ratings … Lincoln Prep averaging 29.2 points per game … Panthers have had a turnaround season after going 1-7 in 2020.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions No. 20 in power ratings and will be on the road in the first round of the playoffs … RB Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper having a solid season; he had 447 yards rushing going into Calvary game … Lions can equal last season’s win total with a victory.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 5-4, 3-3 1-5A; Parkway 5-4, 3-3

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Natchitoches Central 35-7, Parkway def. Southwood 35-20

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 33-13

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs No. 21 in Class 5A power ratings … Haughton has won four straight in the series … Second year of Brotherton Bowl with Head Coach Jason Brotherton facing his younger brother Coy, head coach at Parkway … Junior RB Tyler Rhodes had a breakout game last week with 120 yards on 16 carries and two TDs.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 21 in power ratings … Junior RB Jaylan White has rushed for 1,256 yards and 12 TDs … QB Cannon Link returned to action last week after a two-week absence and completed 12 of 15 passes … Ron Richmond has a combined 1,130 yards rushing and receiving.

Benton vs. Natchitoches Central

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, NSU’s Turpin Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 6-3, 3-3 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 7-2, 4-2

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Airline 28-7, Natchitoches Central lost to Haughton 35-7

LAST YEAR: Benton won 40-0

BENTON NOTES: Tigers No. 17 in Class 5A power ratings and would likely host a first-round playoff game with a victory … Junior Gray Walters leads the parish in passing yardage with 1,910 … Junior WR Pearce Russell has set the school single-season receiving yardage record with 920 in eight games; he is averaging 23 yards per catch.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs No. 16 in power ratings … QB Brian Young did not play last week because of a shoulder injury … RB Caylin Demars has rushed for 1,238 yards on 177 carries and scored 12 TDs.

Airline vs. Captain Shreve

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 1-8, 1-5 1-5A; Captain Shreve 8-1, 5-1

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Benton 28-7; Captain Shreve lost to Byrd 28-10

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 24-14

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings forced to use three quarterbacks last week because of injuries … Ben Taylor and Preston Doerner combined to complete 26 of 44 passes for 201 yards … Missed opportunities hurt Airline last week and have plagued the Vikings all season.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators No. 2 in Class 5A power ratings … Penalties hurt Shreve last week and have been an issue much of the season … QB Kenyon Terrell has passed for 1,587 yards and rushed for 363 in eight games; he has accounted for 25 TDs … Braylon Finney has 641 yards receiving on 28 catches, an average of 22.9 yards per catch.

Magnolia School of Excellence vs. Bossier

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Magnolia 1-8, Bossier 5-4

LAST WEEK: Magnolia lost to Homer 67-6, Bossier def. Green Oaks 28-6

LAST YEAR: Did not play

MAGNOLIA NOTES: Mariners averaging 10.4 points per game and allowing 53.4 … Magnolia No. 27 in Class 1A power ratings; top 24 in final ratings make playoffs.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats No. 30 in Class 3A power ratings; top 32 teams in final ratings make playoffs … Bossier finished 2-2 in 1-3A with victory last week … this will be Bearkats’ final regular-season game in 3A for at least two years; Bossier moving up to 4A next season.