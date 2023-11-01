Home Sports-Free High school football: Week 10 game capsules

High school football: Week 10 game capsules

Thursday’s games 

Airline vs Southwood

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Airline 8-1, 5-1 1-5A; Southwood 0-9, 0-6

LAST WEEK: Airline def. Parkway 33-16, Southwood lost to Byrd 37-18

LAST YEAR: Airline won 42-14

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings No. 2 in non-select Division I power ratings … Airline is looking for first regular season with at least nine wins since going 10-0 in 1998 … Ben Taylor has completed 236-of-326 passes for 3,187 yards and 40 TDs with seven interceptions … Jarvis Davis Jr. has 63 catches for 985 yards and seven TDs.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys averaging 11.1 points per game and allowing 38.0 … Southwood’s closest game was 12-6 against Green Oaks in Week 1 … Southwood hasn’t won a district game since 2019.

Huntington vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Huntington 6-3, 4-2 1-4A; Bossier 1-8, 0-6

LAST WEEK: Huntington def. Evangel Christian 34-29, Bossier lost to North DeSoto 55-8

LAST YEAR: Huntington won 48-0

HUNTINGTON NOTES: Raiders No. 12 in select Division I power ratings … Huntington’s district losses were against Northwood 27-12 in Week 4 and North DeSoto 50-24 in Week 8 … Raiders are averaging 32.0 points per game and allowing 29.2.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats completing first season under Head Coach Gary Smith … Bossier has lost eight straight since season-opening win over North Caddo.

Friday’s games 

Parkway vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7 

RECORDS: Parkway 7-2, 4-2 1-5A; Benton 4-5, 3-3

LAST WEEK: Parkway lost to Airline 33-16, Benton lost to Captain Shreve 65-33

LAST YEAR: Benton won 28-24

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 16 in non-select Division I power ratings; top 16 in final ratings make playoffs … Parkway looking for first eight-win regular season under Head Coach Coy Brotherton … Sophomore RB Antonio Gladney needs 14 yards to reach 1,000 for the season … LB Amaray Brown leads team in total tackles with 68, including 8.5 for loss … LB Greg Chitman and S Carter Wells rank second and third in total tackles with 44 and 43, respectively.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers No. 25 in non-select Division I power ratings; top 28 teams in final ratings make the playoffs … Senior RB Greg Manning became the school’s all-time leading rusher last week; he has 1,323 yards and 19 TDs this season … Senior QB Jeffrey King has passed for 1,617 yards and 18 TDs in eight games … Trey Smith (40 catches, 739 yards) caught four TD passes last week … Flex Cole Austin leads the team with 102 total tackles, including nine for loss.

Captain Shreve vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 8-1, 6-0 1-5A; Haughton 4-5, 2-4

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Benton 65-33; Haughton def. Natchitoches Central 36-35

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 42-7

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators No. 2 in select Division I power ratings … Shreve has won seven in a row … Jmarlon Otis has rushed for 1,492 yards on 168 carries and scored 16 TDs … QB Quortini Beaner has rushed for 667 yards in seven games … Gators looking for undefeated district championship.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs No. 36 in non-select Division I power ratings … Haughton has made the playoffs 26 years in a row … Despite missing 2.5 games, junior QB Christian Turner has passed for 1,272 yards and ranks third in the parish in rushing with 686 … Senior WR Jalen Lewis has 46 catches for 661 yards and nine TDs.

Plain Dealing vs. Arcadia 

WHERE/WHEN: Arcadia, 7

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-9, 0-5 1-1A; Arcadia 

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Beekman Charter 42-0; Arcadia def. Magnolia School of Excellence 48-18

LAST YEAR: Arcadia won 56-0

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions completing second season under Head Coach Clint Walker … Plain Dealing’s last win was in Week 6 of 2021 season.

ARCADIA NOTES: Hornets No. 11 in non-select Division I power ratings … Ian Fitzgerald has rushed for 750 yards on 135 carries and scored 12 TDs.

