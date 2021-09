High school football: Week 2 Bossier Parish offensive stat leaders

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches. The list will be updated if more stats are reported.

PASSING

Name, school C-A-I Yards TDs

Colin Rains, Haughton 34-54-1 480 5

Gray Walters, Benton 24-37-0 355 4

Cannon Link, Parkway 22-32-0 316 4

Ladarius Epps, Airline 19-39-1 196 1

RUSHING

Name, school Att Yards TDs

Jaylan White, Parkway 31 382 4

Greg Manning, Benton 56 218 2

Ron Richmond, Parkway 13 157 2

Colin Rains, Haughton 26 149 3

Dexter Smith, Haughton 26 92 2

Tre Jackson, Airline 18 62 2

Derrick Brown, Parkway 9 43 1

Michael Johnson, Airline 8 40 0

RECEIVING

Name, school Rec Yards TDs

Pearce Russell, Benton 6 157 2

Joshua Sewell, Haughton 12 125 2

Jaylan White, Parkway 4 137 1

Jalen Lewis, Haughton 9 113 1

Daxton Chavez, Airline 6 87 0

RJ Moore, Benton 4 81 2

Coleman Stafford, Haughton 3 78 1

Ed Moses, Parkway 2 78 1

John Ecot, Haughton 1 72 1

Cam Jefferson, Airline 3 58 1

Ron Richmond, Parkway 7 48 1

Greg Manning, Benton 7 48 0

Derrick Brown, Parkway 8 47 0