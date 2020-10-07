High school football: Week 2 capsules

Thursday’s games

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Airline vs. Natchitoches Central

WHERE: NSU’s Turpin Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 0-1, Natchitoches Central 0-2

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Ruston 48-14, Natchitoches Central lost to Lake Charles College Prep 33-13

LAST YEAR: Airline won 21-7

AIRLINE NOTES: Viking fell behind Ruston 35-0 in first half … RB Jamall Asberry rushed for 70 yards on nine carries … Daxton Chavez scored Airline’s lone offensive TD on a pass from Alex Garcia.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs went 3-7 last season … James Wilkerson III is in his first season as head coach; he was an assistant at Byrd for 10 years … Junior Colby Raupp started at QB for the Chiefs last week.

Haughton vs. Byrd

WHERE: Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 1-0, Byrd 1-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Woodlawn 51-26; Byrd def. Calvary Baptist 35-27

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 35-14

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs have won three straight in the series … Haughton scored 38 unanswered points after trailing Woodlawn 26-13 in the second quarter … Dexter Smith rushed for 162 yards … QB Colin Rains accounted for five TDs; he passed for 128 yards and rushed for 104.

BYRD NOTES: Jackets’ veer option rolled up 203 yards rushing last week … Four Jackets rushed for 35 or more yards … All four of sophomore QB Lake Lambert’s pass completions went to Kellum Humphrey for 63 yards … Mitchell Ramsey returned a kickoff 94 yards for a TD.

Friday’s games

Benton vs. Parkway

WHERE: Bobby Marlow Field/Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 0-1, Parkway 0-1

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Huntington 27-26; Parkway lost to Alexandria 35-12

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 49-26

BENTON NOTES: Tigers missed FG on game’s final play after rallying from two-TD deficit last week … Caleb Hood completed 16 of 32 passes for 195 yards and two TDs … Pearce Russell caught four passes for 75 yards and two TDs … Playing without one starting DB, Tigers have up four TD passes.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers trailed ASH by only nine in fourth quarter … Noah Wolf has tw interceptions … Rontavious Richmond rushed for 149 yards on 29 carries and scored both TDs … Coy Brotherton looking for his first win as head coach.

Bossier vs. North Caddo

WHERE: Sanders-Prudhomme Stadium, Vivian

RECORDS: Bossier 0-1, North Caddo 1-9

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to North Caddo 40-20; North Caddo def. St. Mary’s 36-3

LAST YEAR: Bossier won 28-13

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats fell behind 26-0 in first quarter last week … Senior WB Coleman Beeson passes for 272 yards and a TD … Makhi Tanner had eight catches for 155 yards and a TD.

NORTH CADDO NOTES: North Caddo nickname changed from Rebels to Titans … LJ Dixon scored on runs of 22 and 93 yards last week … Charzay Morris accounted for three TDs — one rushing, one passing and one receiving … Bossier was one of only two teams to defeat North Caddo in the regular season last year.

Haynesville vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE: Plain Dealing Stadium

RECORDS: Haynesville 1-0, Plain Dealing 1-0

LAST WEEK: Haynesville def. West Sabine, Texas 35-29; Plain Dealing def. Tensas 38-0

LAST YEAR: Haynesville won 48-24

HAYNESVILLE NOTES: Tors scored winning TD last week on 49-yard pass with 1:22 left … Haynesville one of the state’s most storied programs with 17 state titles, the last in 2014 … Kedrick Grider was a first-team All-District 1-1A at RB and LB last season.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Christopher Wilson picked up his first win as head coach in his first game … New QB Braeden Sterling ran for two touchdowns and passed for two to All-Parish WR Darrien Perry … Sterling, Ladavious Scott and Keionje Perry combined for 152 yards rushing.