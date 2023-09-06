High school football: Week 2 game capsules

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Union Parish

WHERE/WHEN: Union Parish, 7

RECORDS: Airline 1-0, Union Parish 1-0

LAST WEEK: Airline defeated North DeSoto 53-42, Union Parish defeated Homer 28-21

LAST YEAR: Union Parish won 26-22

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings rallied from 28-14 halftime deficit last week … Airline scored 33 points in the third quarter and led 53-28 early in the fourth … Junior Ben Taylor completed 32 of 46 passes for 315 yards and four TDs … Sophomore Kenny Darby caught 10 passes for 186 yards and two TDs … Senior Tre’Von Jackson caught six passes for 65 yards, rushed four 49 yards and threw a 79-yard TD pass.

UNION PARISH NOTES: Union Parish ranked No. 3 in LSWA Class 3A poll … Farmers rushed for 279 yards last week … Jy’marion Island gained 159 yards on 20 carries and scored three TDs … Derrick Drew rushed for 93 yards on 13 carries … QB Jordan Hill attempted just four passes with two completions, including a 55-yard TD pass … Farmers reached non-select Division III title game last season behind RB Trey Holley, now at LSU … Union Parish is a member of District 1-3A.

Red River vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Red River 0-1, Parkway 1-0

LAST WEEK: Red River lost to Haughton 48-28, Parkway defeated Minden 43-41

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 45-0

RED RIVER NOTES: Byron Keller, a former head coach at Natchitoches Central and assistant at Many, has taken over as head coach … Red River coming off 3-8 season … Bulldogs are in District 3-2A … Red River had solid performance on offense against Haughton and stayed within striking distance much of the game.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers rolled up 474 total yards last week, including 416 rushing … sophomore Antonio Gladney gained 266 yards on 23 carries … Junior CJ Dudley had 144 on 18 … Senior linebacker Amaray Brown and senior safety Carter Wells led the defense with 10 total tackles each … Wells also forced a fumble and recovered it … Senior Abd Zeidan had two tackles for loss; sophomore Korde Sharp had one … Panthers looking for third straight 2-0 start.

Benton vs. Texas High

WHERE/WHEN: Texas High, Texarkana, 7

RECORDS: Benton 1-0, Texas High 2-0

LAST WEEK: Benton defeated Northwood 28-26 … Texas High defeated Colleyville Heritage 41-38

LAST YEAR: Texas High won 46-35

BENTON NOTES: Tigers rallied from 20-7 second-half deficit last week … Senior Greg Manning rushed for 151 yards on 38 carries and scored four TDs … Junior defensive back Miller Malley led the defense with 13 total tackles … Senior linebacker Brayden Jackson had 11 tackles; junior defensive back Cole Austin and sophomore defensive back Case Austin had 10 each …Benton looking for second 2-0 start in last three years.

TEXAS HIGH NOTES: Tigers defeated Lone Star 41-37 in season opener Aug. 24 … Texas High averaging 501.5 yards per game total offense … Junior David Potter has completed 34 of 58 passes for 605 yards and seven TDs with no interceptions … Junior Javari Johnson leads team in rushing with 251 yards on 36 carries … Sophomore Tradarion Ball leads team in receiving with nine catches for 208 yards and three TDs … Senior TJ Gray has nine catches for 155 yards and a TD.

Haughton vs. LaGrange

WHERE/WHEN: LaGrange, Lake Charles, 7

RECORDS: Haughton 1-0, LaGrange 0-1

LAST WEEK: Haughton defeated Red River 48-28, LaGrange lost to Barbe 35-8

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 44-14

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs had 384 yards total offense last week, including 322 rushing on 33 attempts … Junior quarterback Christian Turner rushed for 169 yards on 12 carries and scored three TDs … Junior Devontay Moss rushed for 134 yards on 14 carries and scored two TDs … Bucs looking for second straight 2-0 start.

LAGRANGE NOTES: Gators scored lone TD last week in fourth quarter on a 32-yard pass from Patrick Bertrand to Dominick Hollier … Hollier had four catches for 55 yards, per the Lake Charles American Press … Keshaun Doucet led team in rushing with 92 yards on 18 carries … Idaibi Ogbanga, a former Southwood offensive coordinator, is in his first year as head coach.

Bossier vs. Glenbrook

WHERE/WHEN: Apache Stadium, Minden, 7

RECORDS: Bossier 1-0, Glenbrook 1-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier defeated North Caddo 46-38, Glenbrook defeated Cedar Creek 22-18

LAST YEAR: Glenbrook won 42-14

BOSSIER NOTES: Bossier won opener after going 0-10 last season … Bearkats rallied from 20-0 deficit after the first quarter … Junior quarterback Quintarion Scott rushed for 64 yards and two TDs and passed for 76 … Junior Caleb Jones rushed for 95 yards on 10 carries and scored a TD … Senior LeBrandon Davis had 64 yards rushing on seven carries.

GLENBROOK NOTES: Apaches have won 17 straight regular-season games … Glenbrook went 11-1 last year in first season eligible for the LHSAA playoffs and lost to eventual state champion Ouachita Christian 28-27 in select Division I quarterfinals … Junior Easton Sanders threw two touchdown passes in his first start last week … Senior Chase Sentell scored a touchdown and made some big runs down the stretch.

Plain Dealing vs. Lincoln Prep

WHERE/WHEN: Lincoln Prep, Grambling, 7

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-1, Lincoln Prep 0-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Delta Charter 58-0, Lincoln Prep lost to Madison 14-8

LAST YEAR: Lincoln Prep won 48-20

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Turnovers hurt the Lions last week … Plain Dealing got down quickly against Delta Charter … Lions trying to snap 15-game losing streak.

LINCOLN PREP NOTES: Panthers defense allowed only one TD last week; Madison’s other TD came on a pick-six … Game was tied at 8 at the half … Lincoln Prep reached Madison 16 late in the game … Panthers coming off 3-7 season.