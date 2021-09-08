High school football: Week 2 games

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Union Parish

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Farmerville

RECORDS: Airline 0-1, Union Parish 1-0

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Ouachita Parish 20-3; Union Parish def. Many 42-32

LAST YEAR: Did not play

AIRLINE NOTES: The Vikings faced the Farmers five straight years, going 4-1, from 2015-19; last year the game wasn’t played because of the COVID-19-shortened season … Airline struggled on offense last week; the Vikings had 94 yards rushing but managed only two pass completions for 4 yards.

UNION PARISH NOTES: The Class 3A Farmers rushed for 334 yards in last week’s victory over defending Class 2A state champion Many … Treyvion Holly gained 235 yards on 26 carries and scored four TDs … Ja’Quarius Donald rushed for 77 yards on 15 carries … The Farmers threw only three passes, completing two.

Benton at Barbe

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lake Charles

RECORDS: Benton 1-0, Barbe 1-0

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Northwood 12-7; Barbe def. LaGrange 56-18

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers’ victory over a Northwood team predicted to finish atop District 1-4A West standings considered an upset by some … Sophomore RB Greg Manning rushed for 102 yards on 29 carries last week … Benton came within 22 seconds of a shutout … DB Sawyer Simmons had six tackles … LB Zach Halbert had 5.5 tackles and a fumble recovery … DL Davis Sellers had 2.5 tackles, including 1.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery on a kick.

BARBE NOTES: Buccaneers opted out of last season because of damage to the facilities and Lake Charles area by Hurricane Laura; Barbe wasn’t the only Lake Charles school affected by the hurricane … Barbe has been a traditionally strong program; last year was the first time since 1991 the Bucs didn’t participate in the playoffs … RB Tylan Ceasar had 185 yards rushing on 15 carries last week.

Haughton vs. Northwood

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 1-0, Northwood 0-1

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Red River 55-49; Northwood lost to Benton 12-7

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to rally past Red River … Junior QB Colin Rains scored TDs rushing, passing and receiving; he passed for 297 yards and four TDs and rushed for 70 and two … Joshua Sewell caught eight passes for 98 yards and two fourth-quarter TDs … Bucs gave up 400 yards passing.

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons predicted to finish atop District 1-4A West standings in Shreveport Times preseason coaches’ poll … Falcons didn’t lose on the field in the regular season season but had to forfeit first two victories, including a double forfeit … Northwood didn’t score until 22 seconds were left in the game last week.

North DeSoto vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: North DeSoto 0-1, Parkway 1-0

LAST WEEK: North DeSoto lost to Captain Shreve 30-9; Parkway def. Minden 45-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

NORTH DESOTO NOTES: Class 4A Griffins scored first nine points against 5A Shreve and didn’t score again … Head Coach Dennis Dunn has a career record of 216-66 at four state schools, including Woodlawn and Evangel Christian, in 22 years … QB Kelvin Kinney and WR David Atkins return from team that reached the second round of the playoffs last year.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers facing second straight District 1-4A opponent … Parkway rolled up 359 total yards last week … Jaylan White rushed for 176 yards on 11 carries and Ron Richmond had 105 on just four … First-team defense limited Minden to one TD.

Bossier vs. Opelousas

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Opelousas

RECORDS: Bossier 1-0, Opelousas 0-1

LAST WEEK: Bossier def. Arcadia 36-12; Opelousas lost to Teurlings Catholic 40-12

LAST YEAR: Did not play.

BOSSIER NOTES: De’Aumante Johnson picked up his first win in his first game as a head coach last week … Starting QB Carlos Butler missed game because of COVID-19 contact tracing … WR Joseph Manning moved to QB and tossed two TD passes.

OPELOUSAS NOTES: Tigers lost all five games they played last season … Opelousas is a member of District 6-4A … Mistakes cost Tigers in opener.

Homer vs. Plain Dealing

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lions Stadium

RECORDS: Homer 0-1, Plain Dealing 0-1

LAST WEEK: Homer lost to North Caddo 26-25; Plain Dealing lost to Booker T. Washington 45-0

LAST YEAR: Homer won 54-6

HOMER NOTES: Pelicans reached the Class 1A semifinals last year … Takeviuntae Kidd completed 18 of 30 passes for 267 yards and three TDs last week … Jamarquese Hampton caught 10 passes for 160 yards and two TDs.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Mistakes hurt the Lions last week … Plain Dealing dressed 18 players against BTW … Head Coach Christopher Wilson said RB Aaron Reddix ran the ball well.