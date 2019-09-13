High school football: Week 2 games

Here is a quick look at Friday’s Week 2 games involving Bossier Parish teams. All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Union Parish (1-0) at Airline (1-0): The Vikings rallied from 14-0 down at the half to defeat Ouachita Parish 28-20 in Monroe last week. The Fightin’ Farmers knocked off Many 34-18 at home.

Union Parish is ranked No. 5 in the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A poll.

Last year, the Fightin’ Farmers defeated the Vikings 30-27 in the season opener, ending Airline’s three-game winning streak in the series. Union Parish scored the winning TD with 33 seconds left after Airline had taken a 27-23 lead with 2:06 to play.

Last week, Union Parish quarterback Trent Ginn rushed for 185 yards on 12 carries, an average of 15 yards per carry, and scored two touchdowns. He only attempted seven passes and completed three for 89 yards, including a 53-yard TD to freshman Treyvion Holly.

Airline will look to continue the offensive success it had in the second half last week. Alex Garcia passed for 271 yards with most of that coming in the last two quarters.

Rovelle Young had a big game on the ground with 97 yards.

East Ascension (1-0) at Haughton (1-0): This is a battle of top-10 teams. The Spartans are ranked No. 5 in the LSWA Class 5A poll. The Bucs are No. 10.

East Ascension defeated two-time defending Class 5A champ Zachary 40-31 last week. Haughton downed Red River 46-7. The Bucs starters played about 2.5 quarters.

Both defenses will be tested. Spartans quarterback Cameron Jones passed for 146 yards and three TDs. He also ran for 93 yards on 11 carries and scored two touchdowns. Steven McBride had five catches for 127 yards and two TDs. If that’s not enough, East Ascension’s other quarterback, Hobart Grayson IV, ran for 98 yards.

Haughton has plenty of offensive weapons, too, so a high-scoring game won’t be a surprise.

Junior quarterback Peyton Stovall, who sat out the season opener because of an injury, is expected to play, according to a KTBS report.

Parkway (1-0) at North DeSoto (1-0): The Panthers defeated Minden 48-28 last week. The Griffins downed Natchitoches Central 29-26 in Dennis Dunn’s debut as head coach.

North DeSoto showed a balanced offense, rushing for 177 yards and passing for 182. Kelvin Kinney completed 13 of 28 passes with three TDs and two interceptions. Sha’Michael Lias rushed for 87 yards, and David Atkins caught four passes for 98 yards and two TDs.

Parkway junior quarterback Gabe Larry accounted for six touchdowns, four passing and two rushing. He passed for 241 yards and rushed for 75.

Jamall Asberry ran for 75 yards before suffering leg cramps in the third quarter. Jalun Reed caught two TD passes. Asberry and Peyton Lewis caught one each.

The defense forced five turnovers, including three interceptions by Dariusz Patterson.

Benton (1-0) at Vicksburg, Miss. (1-2): The Tigers defeated 2018 Class 1A runner-up Oak Grove 33-21 last week. The Gators lost to Warren Central 42-7.

This will be Vicksburg’s fourth game. The Gators opened the season with a 42-0 loss to Madison Central and followed that with a 19-14 victory over Velma Jackson.

Vicksburg’s Shakori Regan has completed 38 of 64 passes for 366 yards and two touchdowns with four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 137 yards. Ced Phillips is the Gators’ leading rusher with 212 yards on 39 carries.

The game is the home opener for Vicksburg and will be the first one played on the new artificial turf field at Memorial Stadium, according to the Vicksburg Post. Because of ongoing construction, parking will be limited, the Post reported, and street parking could be the best available option. Fans are advised to arrive early. Like Benton, Vicksburg has had to commute for practice, going from the high school to the junior high.

Benton got into an early 14-0 hole last week and then outscored Oak Grove 33-7 the rest of the way. Junior quarterback Clint Lasiter passed for 261 yards and on touchdown. He also rushed for two TDs. Artis Cole had four catches for 116 yards and a TD.

Davis Sellers led the defense with 10 tackles, including two for loss, and one fumble recovery. Ashur Hall eight tackles, including three for loss. Cade Waites and Tyler Ivy had seven each. Ian Adgate had an interception.

Bossier (1-0) at Lakeside (1-0): The Bearkats defeated Madison 32-12 on the road last week. The Warriors defeated Lincoln Prep 54-41 at Eddie Robinson Stadium in Grambling.

Lakeside trailed 21-14 at the half. The game was tied at 35 after three quarters. The Warriors outscored the Panthers 19-6 in the fourth.

Friday’s game features two backs that gained more than 200 yards rushing last week.

Jocquez Lott led Lakeside with 225 on 15 carries, an average of 15 yards per carry, and scored three touchdowns.

Bossier led 14-6 at the half and then broke the game open in the third quarter with two touchdown runs by Decamerion Richardson, who finished with 205 yards.

The Bearkats defense played well with one of Madison’s TDs coming on an interception return.

North Caddo (0-1) at Plain Dealing (1-0): The Lions lost to Class 4A Huntington 47-21 last week at Independence Stadium. The Rebels defeated Homer 26-6 at home.

North Caddo amassed 382 total yards, 206 rushing and 176 passing. Jaiden Carter completed an impressive 13 of 18 passes with three TDs.

Charzay Morris led the Rebels on the ground with 104 yards on just 11 carries.

Plain Dealing got off to a good start, scoring the game’s first TD. But the Raiders’ depth and athleticism began to take its toll and Huntington led 34-7 at the half.

Senior Ken Gay had a nice debut at quarterback, passing for 241 yards and two TDs. Darrien Perry caught six passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

