High school football: Week 3 capsules

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Ruston

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., James Field at Garrett Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 0-2, Ruston 1-1

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Union Parish 43-20, Ruston def. Oxford, Miss., 28-14

LAST YEAR: Ruston won 48-14

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings got their passing game going in last week’s loss to the No. 2-ranked team in Class 3A; sophomore QB Ladarius Epps completed 18 of 28 passes for 198 yards and one TD … WR Daxton Chavez had six catches for 87 yards … Cam Jefferson had three catches for 58 yards … Vikings had trouble stopping Farmers’ potent running attack (323 yards)

RUSTON NOTES: This is the ninth year in a row the Bearcats and Vikings have played; Ruston has won seven of eight but most have been competitive … Bearcats opened season with 27-24 loss to 4A power Neville after leading much of the game … Dyson Fields rushed for 196 yards on 28 carries and scored three TDs last week.

Booker T. Washington vs.Haughton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: BTW 2-0, Haughton 1-1

LAST WEEK: BTW def. Bolton 44-14, Haughton lost to Northwood 27-20

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BTW NOTES: District 1-4A member Lions opened season with a 45-0 victory over Plain Dealing … Lions have equaled win total of last season’s seven-game slate … Head Coach Tony Reliford is in his fourth season.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs will play with heavy hearts after sudden passing of senior NG Christian Smith … QB Colin Rains leads Bossier Parish in passing yards with 480 … Missed opportunities cost Haughton in loss to Northwood … Defense saw improvement over Week 1.

Huntington vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Huntington 1-1, Parkway 2-0

LAST WEEK: Huntington def. Mansfield 40-20, Parkway def. North DeSoto 42-13

LAST YEAR: Did not play

HUNTINGTON NOTES: District 1-4A Raiders opened season with 45-13 loss to Byrd … Raiders went 6-2 last season and advanced to second round of playoffs … Huntington and Parkway’s last meeting was in 2016.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers are going for first 3-0 start since 2016 when they finished regular season 9-1 … Parkway can equal win total of last year’s eight-game schedule … RB Jaylan White leads Bossier Parish with 382 yards rushing on 31 carries, an average of 12.3 yards per carry.

Richwood vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Richwood 1-1, Benton 2-0

LAST WEEK: Richwood def. Madison 30-20, Benton def. Barbe 49-40

LAST YEAR: Did not play

RICHWOOD NOTES: District 2-3A member Rams opened season with 54-20 loss to General Trass … Richwood ended 14-game losing streak dating back to second game of 2019 season with last week’s victory … Rams rallied from 14-8 halftime deficit last week … Freshman QB Andrew King and sophomore RB Michael Wright are among offensive leaders.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers looking for second 3-0 start in last three seasons … Sophomore RB Greg Manning had second 100-plus yards rushing game last week with 116 on 27 carries … WR Pearce Russell had big game with six catches for 157 yards and two TDs … QB Gray Walters completed 12 of 19 passes for 257 yards and three TDs with no interceptions … Game is Benton’s homecoming.

Bossier vs. Logansport

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Logansport

RECORDS: Bossier 1-1, Logansport 0-2

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Opelousas 20-19, Logansport lost to Loyola 61-44

LAST YEAR: Logansport won 40-20

BOSSIER NOTES: This is the seventh straight year the Bearkats and Tigers have played; Bossier has won twice, including two years ago … Bearkats scored with just over a minute left last week only to have PAT blocked … Jaylyn Williams had a spectacular 73-yard TD run … Turnovers, including three interceptions, were costly last week.

LOGANSPORT NOTES: District 1-1A member Tigers have allowed 108 points in first two games … Tigers fell to LSWA Class 1A No. 1 Calvary Baptist 47-12 in opener … Jayven Calybrook scored four TDs last week.

Magnolia School of Excellence vs. Plain Dealing

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Plain Dealing Stadium

RECORDS: Magnolia 0-2, 0-1 1-1A, Plain Dealing 0-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Magnolia lost to Haynesville 54-0, Plain Dealing lost to Homer 49-0

LAST YEAR: Plain Dealing won 16-12

MAGNOLIA NOTES: Mariners have been outscored 93-0 in first two games … Magnolia is in is third season of varsity football; Mariners’ lone win was 12-8 over Ringgold last season … Toriano Willams is in his first season as head coach.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Game is Lions’ homecoming … Plain Dealing dug itself a 21-0 hole last week after three turnovers in the first six minutes … Running of sophomore Aaron Reddix continues to be a bright spot.