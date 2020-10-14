High school football: Week 3 capsules

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s game’s

Captain Shreve vs. Parkway

WHERE: Bobby Marlow Field/Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 1-1, 1-0 1-5A; Parkway 0-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Southwood 51-14, Parkway lost to Benton 32-26, OT

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 35-13

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators shared district title with Airline last year … Despite having 11 new starters, defense has played well, giving up 23 points … Ashton Martin has completed 24 of 51 passes for 259 yards … Sam Smith leads team in rushing with 118 yards.

PARKWAY NOTES: Head coach Coy Brotherton was Shreve’s offensive coordinator the previous five seasons … Panthers struggled in the rain in the second half after leading 26-13 … Parkway scored two special teams touchdowns … Jalun Reed is the parish’s leading receiver with 212 yards on 11 catches, including a 66-yard TD last week … Rontavious Richmond is the parish’s leading rusher with 233 yards on 54 carries and three TDs.

Haughton vs. Benton

WHERE: Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 1-1, 0-1 1-5A; Benton 1-1, 1-0 1-5A

LAST WEEK: Haughton lost to Byrd 28-10, Benton def. Parkway 32-26, OT

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 36-7

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs had trouble stopping Byrd’s veer-option attack … Sophomore Colin Rains has completed 30 of 53 passes for 398 yards and three TDs … Haughton could not get running game going last week … Haughton had several scoring opportunities in the first half but couldn’t finish … Elijah Rochon ranks second in the parish in receiving yards with 171 yards on 12 catches … Carter Jensen has kicked field goals in two straight games.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers rallied from 26-13 halftime deficit last week … Ashur Hall scored winning TD in OT and also made tackle behind the line from his LB position … Sophomore QB Gray Walters ran for two scores and set one up with a 57-yard pass to Dane Stearns … Defense dominated second half.

Friday’s games

Southwood vs. Airline

WHERE: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

RECORDS: Southwood 0-2, 0-1 1-5A; Airline 1-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Airline def. Natchitoches Central 36-14, Southwood lost to Captain Shreve 51-14

LAST YEAR: Airline won 42-13

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys have been outscored 112-14 in first two games … Southwood ended 10-year district victory drought last season with win over Parkway … Cowboys have new head coach in Dean Smith, former head coach at Wossman.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings rallied from 14-7 halftime deficit last week, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half … Defense made some big stops deep in Airline territory … After being mostly dormant for six quarters to start the season, Vikings offense came alive in the third quarter with three TDs.

Arcadia vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE: Plain Dealing Stadium

RECORDS: Arcadia 0-2, 0-1 1-1A; Plain Dealing 1-1, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Arcadia lost to Homer 38-7, Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 49-14

LAST YEAR: Arcadia won 44-14

ARCADIA NOTES: Hornets have been outscored 84-14 in first two games … Arcadia looking fo sixth straight victory in series … Freshman Dimitri Carr Jr., a freshman and the son of head coach Dimitri Carr, started as an eighth-grader last season … Carr is in his seventh year as head coach.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions QB Braeden Sterling left last week’s game in the third quarter with an elbow injury … Plain Dealing also had some key players hampered by cramps … Ladavious Scott rushed for 113 yards, including a 70-yard TD run, last week; he has 170 yards on just 11 carries in two games … Darrien Perry, normally a receiver, took over at QB when Sterling went out.

— Featured photo by Robert Summerlin