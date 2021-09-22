High school football: Week 4 capsules

Friday’s games

Parkway vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 2-1, Benton 3-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway lost to Huntington 38-31, Benton def. Richwood 41-12

LAST YEAR: Benton won 32-26, OT

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers rallied from 38-14 deficit last week … Jaylan White had first game of less than 100 yards but still leads parish with 453 yards rushing on 42 carries … Panthers allowed 403 yards passing by Huntington’s Kamron Jackson but defense made plays late to aid rally.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers only undefeated team remaining in parish … Sophomore Greg Manning has rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games, ranks second in parish with 336 yards on 70 carries … Pearce Russell leads parish in receiving with eight catches for 170 yards … Benton looking for first 4-0 start sine 2017 when Tigers went 10-0.

Natchitoches Central vs. Airline

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 3-0, Airline 0-3

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central def. West Ouachita 34-6, Airline lost to Ruston 50-0

LAST YEAR: Airline won 35-14

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs, 0-8 last season, are 3-0 for first time in 25 seasons, per Natchitoches Parish Journal … Natchitoches Central has outscored opponents 109-20 … QB BJ Young ran for three TDs and passed for one last week … Caylin Demars rushed for 130 yards on 10 carries.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings off to 0-3 start for only second time in last 11 seasons … Airline has faced some of North Louisiana’s best RBs and will see another one in Chiefs’ Demars … Sophomore RB Tre Jackson had his first 100-yard game last week, gaining 151 on 26 carries.

Byrd vs. Haughton

WHEN/WHERE: 7, Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Byrd 3-0, Haughton 2-1

LAST WEEK: Byrd def. Maumelle, Ark. 24-21, Haughton def. Booker T. Washington 40-0

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 28-10

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets ranked No. 10 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Byrd allowed 264 yards passing last week … Jackets have won 12 straight regular-season games … Byrd was Division I runner-up last season … Byrd will be without injured starting QB Lake Lambert, per Shreveport Times; Logan Pons will start … RB Mitchell Ramsey is one of area’s top breakaway threats.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs’ had three-game winning streak against Byrd snapped last year … Haughton defense continues to improve with first shutout of season last week … QB Colin Rains leads Bossier Parish in passing yards (534) and ranks third in rushing (249) … Dexter Smith had first 100-plus yards game rushing last week with 102.

North Caddo vs. Bossier

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: North Caddo 2-1, Bossier 2-1

LAST WEEK: North Caddo def. Bolton 50-14, Bossier def. Logansport 39-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

NORTH CADDO NOTES: Rebels’ loss was to North Webster 53-30 in Week 2 … North Caddo averaging 35.3 points per game … Junior WR Omarion Miller, an LSU commit, has caught 20 passes for 440 yards and five TDs … QBs Ju’Vontavious Hodge and Matthew Thomas have combined for 651 yards passing and eight TDs … KJ Black has rushed for 334 yards and five TDs.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have already doubled win total of last season … Senior QB Carlos Butler completed 21 of 27 passes for 404 yards and five TDs in his debut last week … Joseph Manning, returning to WR position, caught five passes for 151 yards and two TDs … Marquis Harris had six catches for 108 yards … Bearkats averaging 31.3 points per game.

Plain Dealing vs. Haynesville

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Red Franklin Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 1-2, 1-1 1-1A; Haynesville 2-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing def. Magnolia School of Excellence 56-22, Haynesville def. Junction City, Ark., 40-28

LAST YEAR: Haynesville won 49-14

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions recovered four onside kicks to start last week’s game … Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper rushed for 143 yards on nine carries and scored three TDs last week … Aaron Reddix had 68 yards on 14 carries … Kendric Blank caught a TD pass and returned a fumble for a TD … Braedan Sterling threw two TD passes and returned an interception for a TD.

HAYNESVILLE NOTES: Tors have won two straight since losing to North Webster 34-7 in season opener … Haynesville honoring 1970 and 1971 state championship teams … Haynesville has won 17 state championships, the last one in 2015 … Toby Franklin rushed for 209 yards and scored four TDs last week.