High school football: Week 5 capsules

Thursday’s games

Airline vs. Southwood

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Independence Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 0-4, 0-1 1-5A; Southwood 0-4, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Natchitoches Central 28-7, Southwood lost to Captain Shreve by forfeit

LAST YEAR: Airline won 37-0

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings off to first 0-4 start in Bo Meeks 10-plus seasons as head coach … Airline offense has struggled to get in end zone, scoring 30 points in four games … WR Cam Jefferson was a bright spot last week, catching six passes for 75 yards and a TD … Score was tied at 7 at the half last week.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Last time they played, Cowboys lost to Lake Charles Christian Prep in Week 3 … Closest game was 20-16 loss to Woodlawn in Week 2 … Cowboys’ last win was over Parkway 18-16 in Week 9 of 2019 season.

Parkway vs. Captain Shreve

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 3-1, 1-0 1-5A; Captain Shreve 4-0, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Benton 30-23, Captain Shreve def. Southwood by forfeit

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 41-20

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers rallied from 23-16 deficit in fourth quarter last week … Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton was offensive coordinator at Shreve from 2015-19 … Junior Jaylan White leads Bossier Parish in rushing with 597 yards, an average of 149.25 per game … White scored winning TD on 68-yard run late in fourth quarter last week.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators ranked No. 8 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Last time they played, Gators defeated Union Parish 22-21 in Week 3 … Matt Hall averaging 131.0 yards rushing per game and 10.9 per carry … Kenyon Terrell has passed for 499 yards and rushed for 112.

Friday’s games

Benton vs. Haughton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 3-1, 0-1 1-5A; Haughton 2-2, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Parkway 30-23, Haughton lost to Byrd 38-7

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 7-0

BENTON NOTES: Tigers coming off tough loss to Parkway, led in fourth quarter … Gray Walters leads Bossier Parish in passing yardage with 638; he completed 14 of 19 for 197 yards and two TDs last week … Greg Manning averaging 109.25 yards rushing per game … Pearce Russell leads parish in receiving yardage with 261 on 12 catches.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Colin Rains has accounted for 910 yards (615 passing, 295 rushing) and 11 TDs (seven passing, four rushing) … Bucs played without leading rusher Dexter Smith last week … Haughton had 126 yards total offense against Byrd … Loss would put Haughton under .500 for first time since 2016 when first-round playoff loss resulted in 5-6 season; last time Haughton was under .500 in regular season was an 0-2 start in 2009.

Montgomery vs. Bossier

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Montgomery 1-3, Bossier 2-2

LAST WEEK: Montgomery lost to River Oaks 48-42, Bossier lost to North Caddo 42-6

LAST YEAR: Did not play

MONTGOMERY NOTES: Tigers are members of District 3-1A … Lone win was over Beekman Charter by forfeit in Week 3 … Tigers allowing 54 points per game … Montgomery has scored a combined 88 points in last two games, losing by four and six points.

BOSSIER NOTES: Jalen Thornton a bright spot with 11 catches for 96 yards last week; he has 23 catches for 226 yards in last two games .., Sedric Applewhite led defense with seven tackles, including two for loss, a sack and a forced fumble .., Christian Johnson had 6.5 tackles, including three for loss.

North Caddo vs. Plain Dealing

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Plain Dealing Stadium

RECORDS: North Caddo 3-1, Plain Dealing 1-3

LAST WEEK: North Caddo def. Bossier 42-6, Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 41-0

LAST YEAR: Did not play

NORTH CADDO NOTES: Titans have won two straight by a combined 92-20 … Junior WR Omarion Miller, an LSU commit, has caught 27 passes for 601 yards and seven TDs … KJ Black averaging 123.5 yards rushing per game and 8.8 per carry.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions hung tough last week with two late Haynesville TDs making game seem more lopsided than it was … Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper has rushed for 231 yards on 40 carries … Lions have not scored in any of their losses.