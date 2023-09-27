High school football: Week 5 game capsules

Thursday’s game

Benton vs. Byrd

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Byrd 0-4, 0-1 1-5A; Benton 1-3, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Airline 60-35, Byrd lost to Captain Shreve 35-28

LAST YEAR: Benton won 63-28

BENTON NOTES: Tigers looking to end three-game slide … Greg Manning is the parish’s leading rusher with 546 yards on 100 carries … Jeffrey King has passed for 514 yards and rushed for 205 … DBs Austin Cole and Miller Malley lead the defense with 38 and 37 total tackles, respectively … LB Brayden Jackson has 30 total tackles, including four for loss.

BYRD NOTES: Jackets’m averaging 25.5 points per game and allowing 37 … Dixon Poirier rushed for 142 yards and and Malachi Johnson gained 134 last week … Byrd led 28-27 late in the game … Jackets averaging 251.8 yards rushing per game in veer offense … Byrd has completed one pass … Johnson leads the team with 399 yards rushing on 47 carries

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Southwood

WHERE/WHEN: Leonard C. Barnes Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Haughton 2-2, 0-1 1-5A; Southwood 0-4, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Haughton lost to Parkway 24-6, Southwood lost to Natchitoches Central 41-12

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 37-24

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs were without quarterback Christian Turner (ankle sprain) last week … Senior Jalen Lewis and freshman Taylor Weathersby both played quarterback … Lewis is the Bucs’ leading receiver with 22 catches for 290 yards and four TDs … Haughton’s lone TD last week came on Austin Walton’s 92-yard fumble return.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys averaging 10 points per game and allowing 37.5 … Southwood trailed 28-6 at the half last week … Cowboys haven’t won a district game since beating Parkway in 2019.

Parkway vs. Captain Shreve

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Parkway 4-0, 1-0 1-5A; Captain Shreve 3-1, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Haughton 24-6, Captain Shreve def. Byrd 35-28

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 25-13

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers looking for second straight 5-0 start … Parkway defense did not allow a touchdown last week … Sophomore Kaleb Williams had his best game last week, completing 19-of-22 passes for 177 yards; he also rushed for 30 yards and a TD … Jayden Lewis had eight catches for 78 yards … Ashton Jackson intercepted two passes, returning one for a TD … LB Amaray Brown leads team in tackles with 19 solo and 12 assists.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators’ lone loss was to undefeated Calvary Baptist 61-27 in Week 2 … Jamarlon Otis has rushed for 745 yards on 80 carries and scored nine TDs … Brodie Savage has completed 43-of-67 passes for 680 yards and six TDs with three interceptions … Jordan Williams has 269 yards receiving and Keaton Flowers 207.

Airline vs. Natchitoches Central

WHERE/WHEN: Turpin Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Airline 4-0, 1-0 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 2-2, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Airline def. Bentonu 60-35, Natchitoches Central def. Southwood 41-12

LAST YEAR: Airline won 46-0

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings still at No. 11 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Ben Taylor threw seven touchdown passes in the first half last week … Taylor has completed 97 of 131 passes for 1,466 yards and 22 TDs with two interceptions … Vikings have top four receivers in the parish — Jarvis Davis Jr., Bryson Broom, Tre’Von Jackson and Kenny Darby.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: First-year Head Coach Jess Curtis led Many to multiple state championships … Chiefs’ two losses were to Opelousas 40-28 and Alexandria 56-14 … Sophomore Owen Smith has completed 65-of-97 passes for 963 yards and nine TDs with two interceptions … Camrin Davis leads team in receiving with 32 catches for 558 yards and seven TDs … Zion Thompson leads team in rushing with 308 yards on 63 carries and five TDs.

Bossier vs. Northwood

WHERE/WHEN: Jerry Burton Memorial Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Bossier 1-3, 0-1 1-4A; Northwood 1-3, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Evangel Christian 49-0, Northwood defeated Huntington 27-12

LAST YEAR: Northwood won 48-12

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have lost three straight … Bossier hasn’t scored an offensive touchdown since the season opener … Caleb Jones leads Bearkats with 161 yards rushing on 21 carries.

NORTHWOOD NOTES: Falcons averaging 18.5 points per game and allowing 25.0 … Northwood’s losses were to Benton 28-26, Wossman 12-7 and Airline 48-14 … Falcons shared district title with North DeSoto last year.

Plain Dealing vs. Haynesville

WHERE/WHEN: Red Franklin Memorial Stadium, 7:30

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-4, 0- 1-1A; Haynesville 4-0, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Ringgold 54-6, Haynesville def. Glenbrook 34-14

LAST YEAR: Haynesville won 48-0

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions have lost 18 in a row … Clint Walker in his second year as head coach … Lions have scored 26 points.

HAYNESVILLE NOTES: Tors ranked No. 8 in LSWA Class 1A poll … Alonzo Jackson Jr. scored four TDs last week; he had 80 yards rushing on 10 carries and two catches for 82 yards … Isaiah Washington committed only 3-of-8 passes but all three completions went for TDs and covered 163 yards.