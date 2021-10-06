High school football: Week 6 capsules

Thursday’s game

Byrd vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Byrd 4-1, 1-1 1-5A; Parkway 3-2, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Byrd lost to Natchitoches Central 23-10; Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 46-21

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 42-7

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets led 10-7 at the half last week … Byrd had 13-game regular-season win streak snapped … Lake Lambert returned at QB last week after missing previous two weeks with injury … Chiefs held Jackets to 146 total yards … Mitchell Ramsey leads team in rushing with 459 yards.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers led 21-14 at the half last week … Senior Ron Richmond caught nine passes for 183 yards and a TD … Junior Jaylan White leads Bossier Parish in rushing with 677 yards on 78 carries, an average of 8.7 yards per carry … Senior Cannon Link has passed for 860 yards and five TDs.

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Airline

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 2-3, 0-2 1-5A; Airline 1-4, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Haughton lost to Benton 42-21, Airline def. Southwood 36-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

HAUGHTON NOTES: Junior QB Colin Rains has accounted for 1,287 yards (959 passing,?328 rushing) and 14 TDs … Rains completed 25 of 50 passes for 344 yards and three TDs last week … Bucs fell into 21-0 hole last week … Haughton has lost back-to-back games for the first time since the 2017 season.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings rallied from 8-7 halftime deficit last week, ending four-game slide … Sophomore RB Tre Jackson rushed for 166 yards on 28 carries and scored four TDs … Vikings and Bucs facing off for first time in two years; last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19-related issues.

Benton vs. Captain Shreve

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 4-1, 1-1 1-5A; Captain Shreve 5-0, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Benton def. Haughton 42-21, Captain Shreve def. Parkway 46-21

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 24-21

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have best record in Bossier Parish at halfway point of regular season … Tigers rallied from 21-0 deficit last season … Junior QB Gray Walters has passed for 974 yards and 10 TDs with just one interception … Senior Pearce Russell leads Bossier Parish in receiving yards with 410 on 20 catches.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators ranked No. 7 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Shreve lone unbeaten team left in Caddo and Bossier Parishes … Shreve scored 32 unanswered points in second half last week … Kenyon Terrell has passed for 747 yards and eight TDs in four games … Matt Hall averaging 120.5 yards rushing per game and 9.6 per carry … Braylon Finney has team-high 411 yards receiving and four TDs.

Bossier vs. North Webster

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Baucum-Farrar Stadium, Springhill

RECORDS: Bossier 3-2, North Webster 2-3

LAST WEEK: Bossier def. Montgomery 66-6, North Webster lost to Jonesboro-Hodge 34-32 (2 OT)

LAST YEAR: North Webster won 38-20

BOSSIER NOTES: First district game for Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson … Last week’s game ended after three quarters … Jaylyn Williams rushed for 186 yards … Carlos Butler threw only nine passes.

NORTH WEBSTER NOTES: Knights have lost three straight to Minden 27-17, Jena 27-12 and Jonesboro-Hodge … North Webster led 13-6 at the half last week and game went into OT tied at 20 … JaMarcus Stephens rushed for two TDs and had two interceptions.

Plain Dealing vs. Ringgold

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Ringgold

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 1-4, 1-3 1-1A; Ringgold 0-5, 0-4

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to North Caddo 44-0, Ringgold lost to Haynesville 56-14

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions got off to good start last week, trailing 6-0 after first quarter … Mistakes helped North Caddo score quickly in second … Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper has rushed for 251 yards on 46 carries; he has also intercepted three passes … Carnez Hillmon has gained 157 yards in three games.

RINGGOLD NOTES: Redskins’ 2020 season ended after two games because of COVID-19 related issues … Ringgold has lost 13 in a row and 34 of last 35 … Closest game this season was 30-26 loss to Magnolia School of Excellence in Week 4.