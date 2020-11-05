High school football: Week 6 game capsules

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Byrd

WHERE: Independence Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 2-1, 2-0 1-5A; Byrd (5-0, 3-0)

LAST WEEK: Airline did not play; Byrd def. East Ascension 27-20

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 21-6

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings return to field after having to cancel their last two games because of COVID-19 issues … Airline’s offense was beginning to roll before cancellations; Vikings scored 35 and 37 in wins of Natchitoches Central and Southwood … Airline’s lone loss was to 4-1 Ruston 48-14 in Week 1.

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets ranked No. 10 in LSWA 5A poll … Byrd built 21-0 lead against East Ascension last week then held off the Spartans … East Ascension was substitute for Benton, which had to cancel … Sophomore Lake Lambert passed for 112 yards and two TDs out of Byrd’s veer last week … Mitchell Ramsey has returned two kickoffs for TDs … Last week, he ran for 138 yards.

Captain Shreve vs. Haughton

WHERE: Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 4-1, 4-0 1-5A; Haughton 4-1, 2-1

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Natchitoches Central 23-3; Haughton def. Arcadia 41-0

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 14-7

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators have won four straight since 13-9 loss to undefeated Scotlandville in Week 1 … Last week’s win was 300th since school opened in 1967 … With backup QB playing, Gators led 6-3 at the half last week before pulling away in the second … Sophomore Kendrick Law has proven to be a playmaker as expected.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs offensive starters played on three series last week, scoring on all three … Defense has allowed only one TD in the last three games … Bucs have won three in a row since losing 28-10 to Byrd in Week 2 … Arcadia was substitute opponent after Southwood had to cancel because of COVID-19 issues.

Natchitoches Central vs. Parkway

WHERE: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 0-5, 0-4 1-5A; Parkway 1-4, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central lost to Captain Shreve 23-3; Parkway def. Woodlawn 36-6

LAST YEAR: Natchitoches Central won 33-14

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs have kept it close for a half against three tough teams; they trailed led Airline 14-7 in Week 2, were tied with Byrd at 0 in Were 3 and trailed Captain Shreve 6-3 last week … Caylin Demars led Chiefs in rushing last week with 114 yards on 21 carries … Defense held Gators to 140 total yards.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers picked up first win for head coach Coy Brotherton last week … Parkway rallied from deficits of 20-0 and 26-14 … Sophomore Skylar White had 76 yards rushing and 104 receiving … Rontavious Richmond was injured on the first play and missed the rest of the half; he returned in second and had 67 yards rushing … Richmond still leads Bossier Parish with 503 yards on 94 carries.

Bossier vs. Mansfield

WHERE: Mansfield

RECORDS: Bossier 1-2, 1-1 1-3A; Mansfield 1-3, 0-1

LAST WEEK: Bossier def. Loyola 26-3; Mansfield lost to Green Oaks 38-24

LAST YEAR: Bossier won 41-22

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats won last week on pass from Coleman Beeson to D’Angelo Garner in OT … Beeson has completed 34 of 66 passes for 578 yards … Defense played best game of season last week … Makhi Tanner returned an interception for a TD.

MANSFIELD NOTES: Wolverines lone win was 36-0 over Jonesboro-Hodge in Week 4 … Mansfield played District 1-3A favorite Green Oaks close, got within four in fourth quarter … Mansfield’s other two losses were to Red River 35-14 and Minden 14-0.

Plain Dealing vs. Calvary Baptist

WHERE: Jerry Barker Stadium

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-3, 1-2; Calvary Baptist 3-2, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to River Oaks 41-22

LAST YEAR: Calvary Baptist won 62-8

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions tailed by five at the half last week before River Oaks pulled away … Five turnovers contributed to the loss … Ladavious Scott returned to action and rushed for 103 yards, giving him 349 yards for the season … Cedarius Johnson has accounted for 395 total yards (230 rushing, 165 receiving)

CALVARY BAPTIST NOTES: Cavaliers losses have come against 5A teams Byrd 35-27 and Rummel 31-13; both are in LSWA 5A top-10 rankings … Calvary head coach Rodney Guin is former head coach at Haughton … Cavaliers are No. 4 in 1A poll … Calvary was tied with Homer at 21 before pulling away … Landry Lyddy passed for 378 yards and four TDs.