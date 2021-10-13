High school football: Week 7 capsules

Thursday’s game

Benton vs. Byrd

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 4-2, 1-2 1-5A; Byrd 5-1, 2-1

LAST WEEK: Benton lost to Captain Shreve 48-35; Byrd def. Parkway 35-24

LAST YEAR: Did not play

BENTON NOTES: Tigers cut a 21-point third-quarter deficit to six with a few minutes to play last week … Gray Walters passed for 389 yards, his second straight game of 300-plus yards; he leads parish with 1,363 yards and 14 touchdowns … Pearce Russell caught nine passes for 200 yards and two TDs; he leads parish with 610 yards on 29 catches and seven TDs.

BYRD NOTES: Byrd defeated Benton 46-31 in 2019, the last time the teams played and the first-ever game between the schools; last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19 related issues … Yellow Jackets rolled up 512 yards rushing last week … Three Jackets rushed for more than 100 yards … Byrd has rushed for 1,898 yards, an average of 316.3 per game.

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Parkway

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 1-5, 1-2 1-5A; Parkway 3-3, 1-2 1-5A

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Haughton 10-7, Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 35-24

LAST YEAR: Did not play

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings off to 1-5 start for first time since 2018 and only second time in Bo Meeks’ 11 seasons as head coach … Airline defeated Parkway 24-0 last time teams faced off in 2019; last year’s game was canceled because of COVID-19-related issues … Starting QB Ladarius Epps left last week’s game’s in second quarter after hitting head on turf … Ben Taylor led late TD drive to get Airline within three: Vikings recovered onside kick but Hail Mary attempt failed.

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers had 432 total yards last week … Jaylan White rushed for 161 yards on 24 carries; he leads parish with 832 yards … Ed Moses had nine receptions for 112 yards last week … Ron Richmond had six catches for 87 yards … Panthers allowed 512 yards rushing.

Haughton vs. Southwood

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Independence Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 3-3, 1-2 1-5A; Southwood 0-6, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Airline 10-7; Southwood lost to Natchitoches Central 37-6

LAST YEAR: Did not play

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs defeated Cowboys 41-19 in teams’ last meeting in 2019; last year’s game canceled because of COVID-19-related issues … QB Colin Rains has accounted for 1,420 yards (1,019 passing, 401 rushing) and 18 touchdowns … LB Connor Blank received Player of the Week awards on two state prep websites last week; he had an interception, fumble recovery and nine tackles … LB Chan Lytle had team-high 12 tackles last week.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys have lost 13 in a row over past three seasons … Closest game was 20-16 loss to Woodlawn in Week 2 … Cowboys allowing 32 points per game.

Bossier vs. Loyola

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Messmer Stadium

RECORDS: Bossier 4-2, 1-0 1-3A; Loyola 3-3, 1-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier def. North Webster 40-28, Loyola def. Green Oaks 64-40

LAST YEAR: Bossier won 26-23 (OT)

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats defeated North Webster for first time since moving down to Class 3A in 2019 … Carlos Butler has passed for 862 yards and nine TDs in four games … Bre’Lin Harris, Cam Carradine and Christian Johnson continue to be defensive standouts.

LOYOLA NOTES: QB Jacob Lafitte accounted for seven TDs last week (four rushing, three passing) … Flyers have won two straight after 1-3 start that included a forfeit because of COVID-19-related issues … Last week was second game Loyola has scored 60-plus points.

Plain Dealing vs. Glenbrook

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Glenbrook

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-4, 2-3 1-1A; Glenbrook 4-2, 3-2

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing def. Ringgold 38-6, Glenbrook def. Haynesville 42-41

LAST YEAR: Did not play

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: RB Ar’Drevious Washington-Carper rushed for 117 yards last week and has 368 on the season … Lions had five sacks with with Tyrese Kimble getting two … Carnez Hillmon scored two rushing TDs and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

GLENBROOK NOTES: Former Parkway head coach David Feaster is in his second season as head coach … Glenbrook is a new LHSAA member … Apaches averaging 39.2 points per game … Ty Feaster passed for 304 yards and three TDs last week.