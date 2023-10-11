High school football: Week 7 game capsules

Thursday’s games

Airline vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 5-1, 2-1 1-5A; Haughton 3-3, 1-2

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Captain Shreve 60-35, Haughton lost to Byrd 31-28

LAST YEAR: Airline won 55-42

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings dropped out of LSWA Class 5A top 10 … Ben Taylor has passed for more than 300 yards in five of six games; he has passed for 2,136 yards and 28 touchdowns … Tre’Von Jackson had a season-high 148 yards rushing on 11 carries last week … A blocked punt and turnover led to two Shreve touchdowns last week … Vikings are No. 6 in non-select Division I power rankings.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Christian Turner returned to action last week for the first time since suffering a freak ankle injury in Week 3; he passed for 298 yards and ran for 42 … Zu’Mondous Davis had four catches for 143 yards and two TDs last week … Bucs are No. 38 in non-select Division I power rankings.

Parkway vs. Byrd

WHERE/WHEN: Independence Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Parkway 5-1, 2-1 1-5A; Byrd 2-4, 2-1

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Southwood 45-0; Byrd def. Haughton 31-28

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 39-14

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers are No. 21 in non-select Division I power rankings … In his last two games, sophomore Kaleb Williams has completed 38-of-56 passes for 495 yards and four touchdowns … Sophomore Antonio Gladney has accounted for 824 yards (606 rushing, 228 receiving) and 10 TDs … LB Amaray Brown has a team-high 48 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss … Parkway looking for first win over Byrd since 2019.

BYRD NOTES: Jackets are No. 15 in select Division I power rankings … Malachi Johnson rushed for 192 yards and scored TDs last week on runs of 62, 60 and 40 yards … Byrd had 373 rushing yards.

Southwood vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Southwood 0-6, 0-3 1-5A; Benton 2-4, 1-2

LAST WEEK: Southwood lost to Parkway 45-0, Benton def. Natchitoches Central 42-35

LAST YEAR: Benton won 56-12

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys offense had three drives inside the Parkway 30 last week and came up empty … Southwood allowing 35.7 yards per game … Cowboys haven’t won a district game since 2019.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers ended four-game slide last week … Jeffrey King has accounted for 1,352 yards (1,098 passing, 254 rushing) … Greg Manning continues to lead the parish in rushing with 867 yards on 142 carries; he has scored 12 touchdowns … Trey Smith had nine catches for 165 yards last week … LB Cole Austin has a team-high 65 total tackles; he sealed last week’s victory with an interception … DB Miller Malley has 61 total tackles … LB Brayden Jackson has six tackles for loss.

Friday’s games

Bossier vs. Booker T. Washington

WHERE/WHEN: Leonard C. Barnes Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Bossier 1-5, 0-3 1-4A; BTW 2-4, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Bossier lost to Minden 27-6, BTW lost to Huntington 40-22

LAST YEAR: BTW won 34-32

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats scored first offensive touchdown since Week 1 last week … Bossier trailed by just seven at the half… QB Quan Scott had 73 yards rushing … Sen’Tavion Ball caught five passes for 48 yards and a touchdown.

BTW NOTES: Lions have lost three straight … BTW’s wins were over Bolton 52-6 in Week 2 and Green Oaks 12-6 in Week 3 … Lions allowing an average of 39.3 points per game in district.

Magnolia School of Excellence vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7

RECORDS; Magnolia 0-6, 0-2 1-1A; Plain Dealing 0-6, 0-3

LAST WEEK: Magnolia lost to Glenbrook 55-0, Plain Dealing lost to Homer 60-0

LAST YEAR: Magnolia won 34-12

MAGNOLIA NOTES: The Mariners forfeited their first four games but none were wins on the field … Magnolia has been outscored 312-26.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions looking to end 20-game losing streak … Plain Dealing has been outscored 312-34.