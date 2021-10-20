High school football: Week 8 capsules

Thursday’s games

Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Turpin Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 4-3, 2-2 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 6-1, 3-1

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Airline 34-17, Natchitoches Central lost to Captain Shreve 31-20

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 30-7

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 18 in Class 5A power rankings … Ron Richmond and Jaylan White combined for 363 yards rushing and four touchdowns last week … Panthers rallied from 17-6 halftime deficit … LB Barrett Newman had two interceptions.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs No. 12 in Class 5A power rankings … After trailing 24-20, Natchitoches Central got within four of Shreve in fourth quarter … Last week’s point total was Chiefs’ lowest of season … Caylin Demars rushed for 165 yards on 22 carries last week.

Haughton vs. Captain Shreve

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Haughton 4-3, 2-2 1-5A; Captain Shreve 7-0, 4-0

LAST WEEK: Haughton def. Southwood 34-0, Captain Shreve def. Natchitoches Central 31-20

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 27-21

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs No. 24 in Class 5A power rankings … QB Colin Rains has accounted for 1,620 total yards (1,216 passing, 404 rushing) and 18 TDs … Tyler Rhodes has rushed for 344 yards filling in for injured Dexter Smith; Bucs could have both available Friday.

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators No. 1 in Class 5A power rankings and No. 6 in LSWA 5A poll … Last time Shreve was undefeated at this point of the season was 1986 … Kenyon Terrell has passed for 1,106 yards and 11 touchdowns and rushed for 316 yards and eight TDs in six games … Braylon Finney has 19 catches for 560 yards and four TDs.

Friday’s games

Byrd vs. Airline

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

RECORDS: Byrd 6-1, 3-1 1-5A; Airline 1-6, 1-3

LAST WEEK: Byrd def. Benton 45-17, Airline lost to Parkway 34-17

LAST YEAR: Byrd won 49-28

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets have rushed for 933 yards in last two games … Byrd is averaging 333.1 yards rushing per game … Mitchell Ramsey (60 carries, 645 yards) and Devin Strickland (84-559) lead the ground attack.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings looking for first win over Byrd since 2017 … Freshman QB Ben Taylor completed 18 of 26 passes for 219 yards and one touchdown with two interceptions last week … Vikings led 17-6 at the half … Tre Jackson leads team with 540 yards rushing on 116 carries and seven touchdowns.

Southwood vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Benton 4-3, 1-3 1-5A; Southwood 0-7, 0-4

LAST WEEK: Southwood lost to Haughton 34-0; Benton lost to Captain Shreve 45-17

LAST YEAR: Did not play

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys have lost 14 in a row over past three seasons … Closest game was 20-16 loss to Woodlawn in Week 2 … Cowboys allowing 34 points per game.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers No. 13 in Class 5A power rankings; top 16 teams in final rankings host first-round games … Pearce Russell leads parish receivers with 743 yards on 34 catches … Gray Walters has completed 96 of 176 passes for 1,504 yards and 14 TDs with just one interception … Greg Manning averaging 93.7 yards rushing per game.

Mansfield vs. Bossier

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Mansfield 3-3, 1-0 1-3A; Bossier 4-3, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Mansfield def. Green Oaks 46-12, Bossier lost to Loyola 28-12

LAST YEAR: Mansfield won 51-22

MANSFIELD NOTES: Wolverines No. 28 in Class 3A power rankings … Mansfield has averaged 46 points in last four games and allowed an average of 38.8 … QB DeKeldrick Thomas has completed 55 of 103 passes for 1,521 yards and 16 TDs with five interceptions … Monquavaris Wells has rushed for 720 yards and six TDs; he also has 15 receptions for 428 yards and four TDs.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats No. 33 in Class 3A power rankings … Bossier trailed by six late in the third quarter last week … Sedric Applewhite led the defense with 12 tackles, a fumble recovery and a sack; he also blocked a field goal … Christian Johnson had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery … QB Carlos Butler rushed for 107 yards on 16 carries.

Plain Dealing vs. Arcadia

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Arcadia

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-5, 2-3 1-1A; Arcadia 1-6, 1-4

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Glenbrook 42-8, Arcadia lost to Haynesville 53-14

LAST YEAR: Arcadia won 54-30

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions No. 17 in Class 1-1A power rankings; top 24 in final rankings make playoffs … Plain Dealing successfully executed onside kick at start of last week’s game but was stopped at Glenbrook 22 … Lions scored on 68-yard drive with about four minutes to play.

ARCADIA NOTES: Hornets No. 18 in 1A power rankings … Arcadia’s lone win was over Magnolia School of Excellence 70-12 in Week 6 … Arcadia allowing 43.3 points per game.