High school football: Week 8 game capsules

Friday’s games

Haughton vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Haughton 3-4, 1-3 1-5A; Benton 3-4, 2-2

LAST WEEK: Haughton lost to Airline 56-21, Benton def. Southwood 49-8

LAST YEAR: Benton won 78-71

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs No. 38 in non-select Division I power rankings … Haughton had 312 total yards last week … Chris Mayes rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries … Christian Turner passed for 94 yards and rushed for 67.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers No. 32 in non-select Division I power rankings … Senior QB Jeffrey King returns after being forced to sit out last week’s game under LHSAA rules after being ejected late in Natchitoches Central Week 6 victory … Freshman Malachi Zeigler completed 21-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three TDs last week … Greg Manning has rushed for 1,053 yards and 15 TDs … Flex Cole Austin has a team-high 77 total tackles … DB Miller Malley ranks second on team with 65 total tackles.

Byrd vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7

RECORDS; Byrd 2-5, 2-2 1-5A; Airline 6-1, 3-1

LAST WEEK: Byrd lost to Parkway 21-3, Airline def. Haughton 56-21

LAST YEAR: Airline won 48-28

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets No. 15 in select Division I power rankings … Byrd had 51 yards rushing and five first downs last week; Jackets came into the game averaging 307.7 … Abram Murray, a University of Miami commit, had a 68-yard punt

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings No. 4 in non-select Division I power rankings … Ben Taylor has completed 172-of-236 passes for 2,500 yards and 33 TDs with five interceptions … Jarvis Davis Jr. has 52 catches for 876 yards and six TDs.

Parkway vs. Natchitoches Central

WHERE/WHEN: Turpin Stadium, Natchitoches, 7

RECORDS: Parkway 6-1, 3-1 1-5A; Natchitoches Central 2-5, 1-3

LAST WEEK: Parkway def. Byrd 21-3, Natchitoches Central lost to Captain Shreve 32-24

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 37-22

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 17 in non-select Division I power rankings … Parkway held Byrd to one first down in the second half and five overall … LB Amaray Brown leads the team in total tackles with 55, including 7.5 for loss … LB Mark Copenhaver, DT BJ Patterson and LB Greg Chitman rank 2-3-4 in total tackles … Kaleb Williams has completed 101-of-141 passes for 1,070 yards and 10 TDs with one interception.

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs No. 39 in non-select Division I power rankings … Natchitoches Central gave up a 95-yard fumble return for a TD last week … Chiefs had first-and-goal at the 2 late in the game … Camrin Davis caught 10 passes for 129 yards and three TDs.

Woodlawn vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Woodlawn 3-4, 1-3 1-4A; Bossier 1-6, 0-4

LAST WEEK: Woodlawn lost to Huntington 44-0, Bossier lost to BTW 50-28

LAST YEAR: Woodlawn won 34-14

WOODLAWN NOTES: Knights No. 20 in select Division II power rankings … Woodlawn has lost three straight … Knights’ district win was over BTW 26-8 in Week 4 … Last week’s loss was first game Woodlawn has failed to score at least two touchdowns.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have lost six in a row … Last week’s scoring output was Bossier’s highest since Week 1 win over North Caddo … Bearkats allowing an average of 40.6 points per game.

Plain Dealing vs. Glenbrook

WHERE/WHEN: Apache Stadium, Minden, 7

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 0-7, 0-4; Glenbrook 6-1, 3-1

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Magnolia School of Excellence 60-21, Glenbrook def. Ringgold 61-6

LAST YEAR: Glenbrook won 48-16

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions coming off highest scoring output of season … Plain Dealing had 316 total yards last week … Aaron Reddix rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries and scored two touchdowns … Jayden Ray rushed for 79 yards and a TD … Tyrese Kimble rushed for 52 yards.

GLENBROOK NOTES: Apaches No. 7 in select Division IV power rankings … Glenbrook averaging 37.7 points per game … Glenbrook led 44-0 at end of first quarter last week.