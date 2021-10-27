High school football: Week 9 capsules

Friday’s games

Airline vs. Benton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Airline 1-7, 1-4 1-5A; Benton 5-3, 2-3

LAST WEEK: Airline lost to Byrd 51-27, Benton def. Southwood 50-16

LAST YEAR: Airline won 31-28

AIRLINE NOTES: Sophomore running back Tre Jackson continues to be a bright spot; he ranks third in the parish in rushing yards with 619 on 125 carries … Freshman Ben Taylor completed 18 of 29 passes for 203 yards last week, giving him 498 in the last three games … JoJo Johnson had four catches for 71 yards.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers No. 14 in Class 5A power rankings; top 16 teams after Week 10 host first-round playoff games … Benton looking for first win over Airline since moving in 1-5A in 2019 … Gray Walters ranks No. 1 in passing yards (1,652) and TD passes (19) in the parish … Pearce Russell ranks No. 1 in receiving yards with 771.

Natchitoches Central vs. Haughton

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 7-1, 4-1 1-5A; Haughton 4-4, 2-3

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central def. Parkway 38-21, Haughton lost to Captain Shreve 52-14

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 31-6

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs No. 9 in Class 5A power rankings … If Natchitoches Central wins and Byrd defeats Captain Shreve Thursday, the Chiefs will be in a three-way tie for first in the district … Bryce Young has passed for 511 yards and four TDs and rushed for 427 and 10 … Caylin Demars has rushed for 1,070 yards on 151 carries, an average of 7.1 yards per carry, and scored 11 touchdowns.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Bucs No. 26 in Class 5A power rankings; top 32 after Week 10 make the playoffs … Junior QB Colin Rains had a big first half against Shreve; he finished with 185 passing yards and 78 rushing … Rains has accounted for 1,881 yards and 20 TDs … Jalen Lewis had five catches for 99 yards last week.

Parkway vs. Southwood

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Independence Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 4-4, 2-3 1-5A; Southwood 0-8, 0-5

LAST WEEK: Parkway lost to Natchitoches Central 38-21; Southwood lost to Benton 50-16

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 49-27

PARKWAY NOTES: Panthers No. 19 in Class 5A power rankings … Junior RB Jaylan White has rushed for 1,091 yards on 143 carries, an average of 7.6 yards per carry; he has rushed for 2,028 yards in the last two seasons despite playing sparingly early in 2020 … Cade Josting completed 13 of 23 passes for 171 yards and three TDs last week … Panthers were within four of Natchitoches Central in fourth quarter after trailing 19-6 at the half.

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys have lost 15 in a row over past three seasons … Closest game was 20-16 loss to Woodlawn in Week 2 … Cowboys allowing 36.3 points per game.

Green Oaks vs. Bossier

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m, Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Bossier 4-4, 1-2 1-3A; Green Oaks 1-7, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Green Oaks received a forfeit from Rosenwald Collegiate Academy, Bossier lost to Mansfield 14-9

LAST YEAR: Green Oaks won 68-14

GREEN OAKS NOTES: Giants’ closest loss was to Booker T. Washington 26-14 in Week 5 … Green Oaks averaging 11.4 points per game and allowing 43.4.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats No. 33 in Class 3A power rankings, one spot below playoffs cut … Bossier wraps up district play … Bearkats had potential game-winning TD pass called back in final minute last week … Jalen Thornton had six catches for 58 yards and Joseph Manning had five for 57 … Thornton also had 48 rushing.

Plain Dealing vs. Calvary Baptist

WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m., Jerry Barker Stadium

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 2-6, 2-4 1-1A; Calvary Baptist 7-1, 6-0

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Arcadia 28-6, Calvary Baptist def. Haynesville 49-7

LAST YEAR: Calvary Baptist won 57-6

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions No. 19 in Class 1A power rankings; top 24 after Week 10 make the playoffs … Plain Dealing was within eight points of Arcadia going into fourth quarter.

CALVARY BAPTIST NOTES: Defending Division IV champion Cavaliers ranked No. 2 in LSWA Class 1A poll … Calvary’s lone loss was to Class 5A Archbishop Rummel 23-14 in Week 4 … Cavaliers averaging 52.3 points per game … Calvary has scored 70 or more points twice.