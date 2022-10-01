High school football: White, Burrell, defense lift Parkway past Captain Shreve

In order defeat Captain Shreve, Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton knew it would take a strong effort in all phases of the game — offense, defense and special teams.

And that’s exactly what he got Friday night at Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium. Senior Jaylan White rushed for 284 yards and Aeron Burrell kicked four field goals to lift the Panthers to a 25-13 victory.

Parkway improved to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 1-5A. Shreve dropped to 3-2 and 0-2.

White, who had 29 carries, became the school’s all-time leading rusher, surpassing a record set by Roy Spencer 45 years ago. A starter since midway through his sophomore season, White has rushed for 2,811 yards. His yardage total against Shreve was the second-most in school history.

White is the type of player who can make things happen on his own once he gets past the line of scrimmage. The Panthers offensive line opened plenty of holes for him.

The line is comprised of left tackle Dolan Williams, left guard Ethan Plunkett, center Chandler Davis, right guard Jake Morton, right tackle Jeremiah Williams, and tight ends Jatavious Calhoun and CJ Dudley.

“I thought we played well,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “The offensive line, hats off to them tonight. Jaylan White, school record — I’m proud of him. I’m proud of everybody. Defense gave up that early touchdown and just bowed up the rest of the night.”

Defense and special teams played a huge role in the final minute of the first half.

Shreve had the ball at its 33. After two Panther defenders bumped into each other, Gators receiver Cam Wilson got seven yards behind the nearest defensive back. Quarterback Kenyon Terrell hit him in stride at the Parkway 45.

Wilson appeared to be on his way to a touchdown. But Parkway sophomore Carmaro Mayo had other ideas.

Mayo was on his receiver around midfield near the Shreve bench when he saw the catch. He sprinted down the field and made the tackle at the Parkway 9.

Three plays later, the Gators faced a fourth-and-goal at the 1 with 12 seconds left in the half. After a time out, Shreve elected to try a 17-yard field goal.

Ray Mayweather blocked it, picked it up off a good bounce and sprinted 89 yards for a touchdown. Instead of trailing 10-9 at the half, the Panthers led 16-7.

“So proud of our special teams,” Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton said. “Just a testament to how hard these guys work.”

Parkway drove 80 yards in seven plays for a touchdown on its first possession of the second half. White carried five times, including a 38-yard run to the Shreve 25.

Ashton Martin hit Trenton Lape for 13 yards to the 12. White scored from 7 yards out. A two-point conversion attempt failed.

The Gators then drove to the Parkway 20 aided by a pass interference penalty on fourth-and-long. On fourth-and-2, a pass fell incomplete after a hard hit on the receiver about 7 yards downfield.

A 30-yard White run set up Burrell’s final field goal, a 43-yarder.

The Gators drove into Parkway territory. Terrell was injured on a short run inside the 25 and left the game. His sub Brody Savage completed a pass for a first down on fourth-and-24 and the Gators scored with 2:41 left.

Parkway recovered the onside kick. White ran three times for first downs and the celebration began.

Burrell’s other field goals covered 33, 43 and 41 yards. As usual, all of his kickoffs went into the end zone, ensuring the Gators started drives with poor field position.

After Shreve scored first following an interception, White returned the kickoff to the Shreve 32, setting up Burrell’s first field goal. It came after a 7-yard touchdown run by Barrett Newman was erased because of a holding penalty.

The Panthers then missed a scoring opportunity, failing to convert a fourth-and-3 at the 10.

A 31-yard White run led to Burrell’s second field goal. Lape turned a short pass from Martin in the flat into a 41-yard gain, setting up Burrell’s third field goal.

Lape had all 62 of Parkway’s receiving yards on three catches.

Shreve’s Jayden Edwards rushed for 141 yards on 25 carries. But the Panthers kept him from breaking a long run and kept the Gators offense in check most of the second half.

Newman, a senior linebacker, led the defense with 10 total tackles. Linebacker Amaray Brown and Ethan Hewitt had eight each.

Mayweather, an end, had six total tackles, including 2.5 for losses. Safeties Carter Wells and Greg Chitman had six tackles each. Linebacker Chamichael Williams and Mayo had five each.

Parkway faces Southwood Thursday. The Cowboys (0-5, 0-2) fell to Haughton 37-24 Friday night.