High school football: With scrimmages in the books, Jamboree takes center stage

Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree

Friday

At M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium

5:45, Airline vs. Benton

7:15, Bossier vs. Plain Dealing

8:45, Haughton vs. Parkway

Last week’s scrimmages are in the books. It’s jamboree time.

The annual Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree is Friday at M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium.

While all six parish teams will still be 0-0 when it’s over, the jamboree means the 2022 season is here.

Benton faces Airline in the opener at 5:45 p.m. Bossier plays Plain Dealing at 7:15. Haughton takes on Parkway in the finale at 8:30.

Each “game” will consist of 12-minute halves.

The jamboree is more than just a chance for coaches to evaluate their teams a final time before regular-season openers.

For players, it’s a chance to perform in front of the largest crowd they will likely see all season. It’s also a chance to give fans a sample of what to expect this season.

And it’s about more than football. Each school’s jamboree queen will be introduced. Dance lines will perform.

Coaches will look for improvement from last week’s scrimmages. As usual, they saw both positives and areas to work on.

Airline had an impressive performance at home against Huntington, a team that went 9-3 last season.

The Vikings’ first team scored s touchdown in each of their series in the controlled portion of the scrimmage. They added three more in the regulation quarter that concluded the scrimmage, outscoring the Raiders 21-6.

“I thought it was really good,” Airline first-year Head Coach Justin Scogin said. “The kids played hard. We’ve got a few things we’ve got to fix but overall I thought it was a good night for us.”

The Vikings had a couple of touchdown passes and a rushing TD in the quarter.

Scogin was excited to see a good turnout in the student section.

“The student section was really good,” he said. “I thought playing at home it was really fun because the fans were excited and the students were unbelievable. If we can get going like we want to the student section is going to be huge. They had a good time.”

The freshman Vikings scored three touchdowns on the first four plays of their scrimmage.

Parkway Head Coach Coy Brotherton liked the way his team performed on the road against Ouachita Parish. Both teams reached the quarterfinals last year and expectations are high again.

The Panthers scored one touchdown and kicked two field goals in the controlled series of plays. The Lions scored two TDs. Parkway won the regulation quarter 7-0.

“We did well,” Brotherton said. “I thought we played very well on defense after we kind of settled down a little bit.”

Brotherton was also pleased with the performance of new quarterback Ashton Martin.

“We threw the ball well,” he said. “It’s a scrimmage. We didn’t want to go in there and hand the ball to (All-Parish running back) Jaylan (White) over and over again. I think he only had about six carries.”

Brotherton said Trenton Lape caught a touchdown pass and had about 90 yards receiving. Receiver Michael Collier also played well, Brotherton said.

The offensive line only allowed one sack.

“We were pleased about that,” Brotherton said. “They were a big, physical, good football team.”

Benton Head Coach Reynolds Moore liked how his team performed against Minden on the road.

“I thought we moved the ball offensively really, really well,” he said. “We ran it well which we were really concerned about. We knew we could throw it. We just wanted to see what we could do up front and ran it well.”

He said the defense played well after giving up a big play.

“They ran a veer which we had not worked on,” he said. “We worked on what they ran last year. And it took us awhile to adjust. But our kids adjusted and played hard, great intensity and great effort.

Moore thought the Tigers got just about everything they could out of a scrimmage.

“You get a lot of kids some work, some reps to get something on film,” he said. “So overall I thought it was good.”

One area of concern going into the season is the kicking game. But Moore said new placekicker Peyton May “looked really good. We’re excited about that.“

Haughton Head Coach Jason Brotherton will be looking for improvement from his defense in the jamboree after it struggled against North DeSoto in Stonewall.

“That’s kind of what that scrimmage and jamboree are about, figuring out who can play where and what adjustments you need to make,” he said. “So we’re back to work trying to fix some things.

“We’re just behind where North DeSoto is right now. I feel like they were a lot sharper, a lot, I guess, more confident in what they were doing.”

The Bucs offense fared better, scoring three touchdowns.

“Offensively we did some good things I thought,” Brotherton said. “(Quarterback) Colin Rains played well.”

Brotherton wasn’t overly concerned about his team’s performance.

“It wasn’t great for us,” he said. “But it’s a scrimmage. We’re still 0-0.”

Bossier Head Coach De’Aumante Johnson described his team’s performance against Red River at Memorial Stadium as “amazing.”

“The kids came out and did what I thought we would do,” he said. “They came out and competed extremely hard. There were a few minor mistakes but they were mistakes we were expecting to see.

“Overall, I felt like the kids did extremely well. The effort was definitely there tonight. They flied around. They were very coachable. I think we did pretty dang good tonight.”

Johnson was especially pleased with sophomore quarterback Quintarion Scott, who had one long pass for a touchdown and ran for another.

“Quintarion Scott is a great quarterback,” Johnson said “For this to be his first time playing since seventh grade he did phenomenal. We didn’t keep stats but I’m sure he had more than 150.”

Plain Dealing first-year Head Coach Clint Walker said the Lions’ home scrimmage against Magnolia School of Excellence was “much-needed.”

“We had a lot of positive things whenever we’d block them the right way and we were pretty successful,” he said. “Lot of mistakes but they were correctable. Stuff to grow on. Lot of work to do this week.”

The Lions scored three rushing touchdowns, two by Tyrese Kimble and one by Aaron Reddix.

Walker was especially pleased with the performance of his defense.

“They scored once but we had our seventh- and eight-graders in,” he said. “We worked a lot this summer on defense and it’s paid off. They were more aggressive and better pursuit angle. That was a big plus out of the night too.”