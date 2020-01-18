High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Bossier, Plain Dealing notch district wins

Airline, Benton, Bossier and Plain Dealing notched district victories Friday night.

In District 1-5A, Airline defeated Byrd 63-45 at Airline and Benton downed Southwood 64-52 at Benton.

Parkway dropped a tough 42-39 decision to district leader Captain Shreve at home.

Haughton fell to Natchitoches Central 48-36 in a game that was moved from the Natchitoches Central gym to Northwestern State’s Prather Coliseum at the half because of an invasion of more than 50 bats, according to Haughton assistant Michael Marston.

Here are the 1-5A standings: Captain Shreve (14-5, 6-0), Natchitoches Central (10-7, 4-1), Benton (16-5, 4-2), Parkway (17-5, 3-3), Southwood (13-5, 3-3), Byrd (13-8, 1-4), Haughton (10-9, 1-5), Airline (13-11, 1-5).

In District 1-3A, Bossier routed Loyola College Prep 59-33 at Loyola. In District 1-1A, Plain Dealing defeated Ringgold 57-9 at Ringgold.

At Airline, Kayla Hampton poured in 32 points to lead the Lady Vikings.

In their four previous district games, the Lady Vikings kept it close in the fourth quarter but faltered down the stretch.

Against Byrd, Airline led 39-26 after three quarters and then kept the hammer down, outscoring the Lady Jackets 24-19 in the fourth.

Hampton scored 10 in the final period. She also started very strong with 14 first-quarter points as the Lady Vikings built a 17-10 lead.

Airline held Byrd without a field goal in the second quarter and led 29-15 at the half.

Hampton had a good night at the free throw line, making 9 of 12.

Toria Brocks and Mattie Curtis added eight points each for Airline.

KC Sims scored 35 of Byrd’s 45 points.

At Benton, Qua Chambers helped the Lady Tigers end a two-game slide with 22 points.

Alisa Harris added 15 and Riley Grace Stanford 10.

Benton trailed 28-25 at the half. The Lady Tigers then scored 27 points in the third quarter and held the Lady Cowboys to seven.

Five Benton players scored in the quarter. Chambers and Marissa Schoth had six points each. Harris, Stanford and Jada Anderson all had five.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers got off to a good start. Mikaylah Williams scored eight of her 15 points and Parkway led 14-8 after one.

The Lady Gators rallied in the second and it was tied at 19 at the half. Both teams scored 10 in the third quarter.

Sh’Diamond McKnight added 11 for Parkway.

Shreve’s Jordan McLemore scored five of her 10 points in the fourth quarter, including a big 3-pointer. Addison Martin and Jalia Redd also scored 10 each.

At Loyola, Sanaa Brown led the Lady Kats (11-9, 2-0) with 21 points.

Amber Conway added 11 and Kelcee Marshall 10.

Brown had nine points in the first quarter as Bossier rolled to a 14-0 lead. The Lady Kats extended the lead to 29-9 at the half.

Loyola dropped to 2-18 and 0-2.

At Ringgold, Plain Dealing (10-10, 2-0) extended its winning streak to five with the dominating victory.

Ringgold fell to 3-14 and 0-2.

