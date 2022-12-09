High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Haughton win tournament games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Haughton Lady Bucs cruised to victories on the first day of tournaments Thursday.

Airline reached the 10-win mark with a 66-13 rout of North DeSoto in the Doyline tournament. Benton rolled past host West Ouachita 46-19 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.

Haughton defeated Saline 59-32 in the Cedar Creek tournament in Ruston.

At Doyline, Faith Rush led Airline (10-1) with 14 points.

Endia Pradier scored 11 and Paige Marshall eight.

At West Ouachita, Tate Sellers scored 13 points to lead Benton (5-5).

Marissa Schoth and Taylor Martinez added six each. Chloe Bailey chipped in five.

At Cedar Creek, Haughton improved to 9-2 with the victory.

All three tournaments continue Friday.

.