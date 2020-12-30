High school girls basketball: Airline, Benton, Parkway win

The Airline Lady Vikings, Benton Lady Tigers and Parkway Lady Panthers rolled to home victories Wednesday night.

Airline extended its winning streak to six with a 50-37 victory over Haynesville. Benton defeated Green Oaks 55-25. Parkway rebounded from its first loss with a 47-21 victory over Plain Dealing.

At Airline, Kori Rice posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three blocks.

Toria Brocks had 14 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals. Endia Pradier had nine points.

Marissa Tell led Haynesville (2-5) with 18 points.

Airline (10-9) resumes District 1-5A play Tuesday at Natchitoches Central. The Lady Vikings and Lady Chiefs are both 0-2 in district.

At Benton, Jada Anderson scored 15 of her 22 points in the first half as the Lady Tigers (9-4) rolled to a 37-13 lead.

Marissa Schoth added 14 points. Anna Robins scored 11 and Ella Kate Malley had eight.

Green Oaks fell to 0-12.

At Parkway, Lady Panthers’ leading scorers Mikaylah Williams and Chloe Larry were given a rest day.

Bianca Oliver and Sh’Diamond McKnight led Parkway (10-1) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Jayla James added seven.

Amaria Duncan, De’Nya Lewis and Za’Kiyah Williams all scored six for Plain Dealing (1-5).

Parkway hosts Benton in a big District 1-5A matchup Tuesday. Both are 2-0 in district play.