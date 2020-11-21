High school girls basketball: Airline, Bossier pick up wins in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Benton to host defending Class C champ Hicks Saturday afternoon

The Airline Lady Vikings and Bossier Lady Kats were victorious on the third day of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic hosted by Bossier.

Airline defeated Rayville 60-46 at Rusheon Middle School, and Bossier downed Carroll 43-33 at Bossier.

Kori Rice and Toria Brocks led Airline (1-1) with 21 and 20 points, respectively. Kaleigh Brown added 10.

Airline led 22-19 at the half and extended the lead to 10 after three quarters.

The Lady Vikings outscored the Lady Bulldogs 24-20 in the high-scoring fourth.

Brocks scored 11 points in the fourth, including 7-of-7 from the free throw line. Rice had eight points in the final period.

Sanaa Brown poured in 28 points to lead Bossier (2-2) past Carroll.

The Lady Kats led 21-15 at the half and 34-23 after three.

Brown scored 15 in the first half and 13 in the second.

Defending Class 5A state champion Benton (3-0) was scheduled to play Neville in the Battle on Saturday.

Instead, the Lady Tigers will play defending Class C state champion Hicks at 2 p.m. at Benton. Hicks also won the Class B championship in 2019. Hicks is off to a 3-0 start and has had five games postponed.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Quitman 41-27 Thursday at Quitman. The Lady Bucs dropped to 1-1 under first-year head coach Jenna Bolin.