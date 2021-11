The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Assumption 53-28 in the Lakeview tournament Tuesday.

Erin Pradier led Airline in scoring with 12 points. She also had three assists and three steals.

Kayla Hampton scored 11 points and had eight rebounds. Kaleigh Brown scored eight and Reagan Amos had six.

Airline improved to 4-2.

In the Natchitoches Central tournament, Bossier fell to Captain Shreve 65-42. Rikiyah Taylor led the Lady Kats with 18 points.