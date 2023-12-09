High school girls basketball: Airline gets tournament win; Haughton suffers first loss

The Airline Lady Vikings defeated Many 58-46 in the Zwolle tournament Saturday.

Elsewhere, the Haughton Lady Bucs suffered their first loss, falling to Summerfield 46-42 in the Cedar Creek tournament,

At Zwolle, Ke’Zyriah Sykes led Airline with 19 points.

Karliyah Woodard added nine and Rikiyah Taylor eight.

Airline (8-4) visits Bossier Friday.

At Cedar Creek, the Lady Vikings led 33-26 after three quarters but were outscored 20-9 in the fourth.

Abbie Hooper hit three 3-pointers and led the Lady Bucs with 14 points. Bella Hammond added 12.

Summerfield improved to 10-4.

Haughton (12-1) visits Plain Dealing Tuesday.