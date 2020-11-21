High school girls basketball: Airline gets win on final day of The Battle; Benton suffers first loss in matchup of defending state champs

The Airline Lady Vikings picked up their second victory of the season Saturday on the final day of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

Airline defeated Booker T. Washington 53-45 at Bossier to even its record at 2-2.

Meanwhile, defending Class 5A state champion Benton suffered its first loss of the season, falling to defending Class C champ 49-45 at Benton.

The Lady Tigers (3-1) had a 17-game winning streak over the last two seasons snapped. Hicks, which also won the 2019 Class B title, improved to 4-0.

Airline’s Kori Rice continued her strong start to the season with a team-high 15 points against BTW. The Lady Vikings are still without injured first-team All-Parish selection Kayla Hampton.

Rice did most of her damage at the free throw line, sinking 11 of 14.

Katie Curtis scored 12 points, including seven in the fourth quarter. Toria Brocks

The Lady Vikings led 25-22 at the half and 38-31 after three quarters.