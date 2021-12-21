High school girls basketball: Airline hands Lakeview first loss; Benton downs Ouachita Parish

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers posted victories Monday night.

Airline handed Lakeview its first loss 74-66 in Campti. Benton downed Ouachita Parish 58-43 in Monroe.

At Lakeview, Kori Rice and Kayla Hampton scored 22 and 20 points, respectively, to lead the Lady Vikings (12-5) to their fifth straight victory.

Rice also had seven rebounds and three blocks. Hampton had seven assists.

Endia Pradier had 14 points and four assists.

Lakeview dropped to 11-1.

Airline is scheduled to host Northwood-Lena Wednesday.

At Ouachita Parish, Riley Grace Stanford poured in 21 points to lead Benton (11-4).

Marissa Schoth added 14 and Ella Kate Malley 10.

Ouachita Parish dropped to 7-8.

The Lady Tigers return to action in the “Doc” Edwards Invitational hosted by Airline Dec. 27-30.