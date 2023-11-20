High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton, Bossier, Plain Dealing get wins

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions all won Monday night.

Airline defeated Winnfield 55-35 in the City of Lights tournament in Natchitoches.

In a non-tournament game, Haughton improved to 5-0 with a 51-41 victory over Minden at Minden.

In the Thanksgiving Classic at Booker T. Washington, Bossier downed Magnolia School of Excellence 51-15 and Plain Dealing defeated Green Oaks 53-32.

At Natchitoches, three Airline players scored in double figures as the Lady Vikings evened their record at 2-2 with their second straight victory.

Ke’Zyriah Sykes scored a team-high 16. Addi McDowell added 12 and Nia Williams 10.

The Lady Vikings hit five 3-pointers. Williams and McDowell had two each. Sykes had one.

Airline continues play in the event at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday against Dutchtown.

At BTW, Anijah Hardy hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points as Bossier improved to 3-1 under new Head Coach Drake Smith.

Nine Lady Kats scored. Zamarion Carter had eight points and Orianna Edwards seven.

Bossier plays Green Oaks at 4:35 p.m. Tuesday in BTW’s auxiliary gym.

Jakayla Douglas and Brianna Newton scored 19 points each as Plain Dealing improved to 2-3 under new Head Coach Robby Lockwood.

Sanaa Lyles sank three 3-pointers for a career-high nine points.

Douglas scored 11 points in the first half and the Lady Lions led 23-13.

Newton scored 10 in the third quarter and Plain Dealing led 39-18 going into the fourth.

The Lady Lions play BTW at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the auxiliary gym.

Note: Statistics provided by coaches.