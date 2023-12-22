High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton cruise to victories; Parkway comes up just short against Huntington

High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton cruise to victories; Parkway comes up...

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs were winners Thursday night.

Airline improved to 2-0 in District 1-5A with a 53-7 victory over Byrd at Airline.

Haughton rolled past Weston 74-33 at Haughton.

Elsewhere, in a battle between two of the state’s top programs, Parkway fell to Huntington 50-48 at Huntington.

At Airline, Tomya Grider led Airline with 10 points.

Addison McDowell had nine, Paige Marshall eight and Rikiyah Taylor seven.

Airline (11-4) plays Loyola in the first round of the “Doc” Edwards Invitational on Dec. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Airline.

Byrd dropped to 2-15 and 0-2.

At Haughton, Skylar Bracnch and Bella Hammond scored 20 points each to lead the Lady Bucs.

Shaniya Perkins added 12 and Abbie Hooper 10.

Haughton led 29-14 after the first quarter. Branch scored 12 in the quarter. Hammond hit two 3-pointers and scored eight.

Haughton (16-2) hosts Benton in a District 1-5A game Friday at 6.

Weston dropped to 11-8.

At Huntington, the game was a far cry from the Lady Raiders’’ 57-38 victory on Nov. 18 in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

Parkway led 12-10 after the first quarter. Huntington grabbed a 20-14 lead on a 3-pointer with just over three minutes left in the second.

Chloe Larry hit a 3 from the baseline to get the Lady Panthers within three. The Lady Raiders sank another three to go back up by six.

Parkway then scored five straight. Baker hit a 3 to give the Lady Panthers a 24-23 lead.

Huntington went up 25-24 on a layup off a turnover with 2.7 seconds left in the half.

The game stayed close in the third. Parkway led 36-34 going into the fourth.

The Lady Raiders went on a 10-2 run to start the fourth for a 44-36 lead.

Parkway cut the lead to 44-41 with just under four minutes to play.

The Lady Panthers got within 47-45 on a 3-pointer by Khia Thomas with about a minute left.

Huntington scored inside to go up by four with 37.8 seconds to play. Zara Baker drilled a 3 from well behind the arc to cut the lead to 49-48 with 22.7 seconds left.

A free throw with 21.2 seconds left put the Lady Raiders on top 50-48.

The Lady Panthers turned the ball over with 15.8 seconds remaining.

Parkway had a chance to tie or win after the Lady Raiders missed a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds left.

The Lady Panthers got the ball quickly down the court but the buzzer sounded just before they got a shot off underneath the basket. The shot didn’t fall regardless.

Thomas and Baker led Parkway with 11 points each. They both sank 3-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Chloe Larry and Dakota Howard scored 10 each.

Carley Hamilton led Huntington with 15.

The Lady Raiders (14-2) made eight 3-pointers. The Lady Panthers made seven, three each by Baker and Larry.

Parkway (11-4) hosts Gibsland-Coleman on Jan. 3.