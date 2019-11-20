High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton open with victories; Bossier falls to Southwood in OT

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs won girls basketball season openers Tuesday night.

Airline defeated Northwood 49-32 at Northwood, and Haughton rolled past North Webster 58-7 at Haughton.

It was almost a perfect opening night for Bossier Parish teams. The Bossier Lady Kats dropped a tough 62-57 decision to Southwood in overtime at Southwood.

At Northwood, Airline sophomore Kayla Hampton, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, led the Lady Vikings with 27 points and four steals.

Anwaar Shihadeh, another returning starter, had seven rebounds and hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

The game was tied at 23 at the half. Hampton scored nine points as Airline took control with a 16-5 run in the third quarter. She added seven more in the fourth.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs rolled to a 28-0 first-quarter lead. Haughton extended the lead to 45-0 at the half.

Taralyn Sweeney, a first-team All-Parish selection last season, scored 12 of her 14 points in the first quarter.

Tierra Clark added 10 points in the game and Zahria Shine had nine. Takaiyah Sweeney and DeShounia Davis tallied eight each.

Haughton reserves obviously got plenty of playing time throughout the game. The Lady Bucs scored just 14 second-half points.

At Southwood, the Lady Kats and the Lady Cowboys went into overtime tied at 47. Southwood then outscored Bossier 15-10 for the win.

Southwood led 26-22 at the half. The Lady Kats got within three going into the fourth and then rallied to force overtime.

Sophomore Sanaa Brown led Bossier with 21 points. All of those came in the second half and overtime.

Brown knocked down two 3-pointers in the third quarter and scored 12 of the Lady Kats’ 14 points.

Senior veteran Kelcee Marshall added 15, including five in overtime. Six other Lady Kats scored.

Raven Johnson, a first-team All-District 1-5A selection last season, led Southwood with 19 points. Ke’Andra Barfield scored seven of her 14 points in overtime.

Bossier returns to action at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the first game of the annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic.

NOTE: Statistics provided by coaches.

