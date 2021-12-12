High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton, Parkway win tournament games

The Airline Lady Vikings, Haughton Lady Bucs and Parkway Lady Panthers all won tournament games Saturday.

Airline won twice in the West Ouachita tournament, defeating Loyola 57-21 and Neville 51-27.

Haughton defeated Saline 43-33 in the Cedar Creek tournament. Parkway downed Carroll 59-18 in the Southwood tournament.

Kayla Hampton led Airline (9-5) against Loyola with 16 points.

Paige Marshall and Erin Pradier scored nine each. Kaleigh Brown added eight.

Kori Rice led the Lady Vikings against Neville with 17 points.

Hampton added 12. Pradier chipped in 10 and Reagan Amos had eight.

Sara White paced Haughton (8-3) with 18 points. Abbie Hooper and Kenyetta Glover scored eight each. Averi Phillips had seven.

Mikaylah Williams led Parkway (11-1) with 19 points. Chloe Larry added 12.