High school girls basketball: Airline, Haughton win District 1-5A openers

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs opened District 1-5A play with victories Monday night.

Airline defeated Benton 41-32 at Benton, and Haughton downed Byrd 51-22 at Byrd.

Elsewhere, Plain Dealing fell to North DeSoto 49-26 at Plain Dealing.

At Benton, Ke’Zyriah Sykes and Paige Marshall led the Lady Vikings with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Rikiyah Taylor added eight.

Avery Ryan led Benton with 17 points.

The game stayed close with Airline leading 8-6 after the first quarter, 18-14 at the half and 26-22 after three quarters.

Sykes was 5-of-7 from the free throw line and scored seven points in the fourth. Marshall hit a 3-pointer and scored five.

Benton (9-7) visits Haughton Friday. Airline (10-4), which has won 10 of its last 11, hosts Byrd Thursday.

At Byrd, Bella Hammond hit three 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Haughton.

Shaniya Perkins and Skylar Branch scored 11 each.

Haughton led 14-4 after the first quarter. The Lady Bucs extended the lead to 36-8 at the half.

Hammond made two from behind the arc in the second quarter and scored 11 points. Perkins was 6-of-8 from the free throw line.

Branch also sank a 3 in the quarter and had five points.

Sideriah Silas led Byrd (2-14) with eight points.

Haughton (15-2) hosts Weston Thursday.

At Plain Dealing, Jakayla Douglas led the Lady Lions with 12 points. Brianna Newton had six.

Aja Douglas paced North DeSoto (9-3) with 17 points. Macaylah Tingle had 13, including three 4-pointers.

Plain Dealing (5-11) visits Bossier Tuesday.