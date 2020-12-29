High school girls basketball: (Updated) Airline, Haughton win; short-handed Benton throws scare into undefeated Huntington

The Airline Lady Vikings and Haughton Lady Bucs picked up victories Monday.

Airline defeated Woodlawn 52-38 for its fourth straight win at Airline. Haughton defeated Franklin Parish 54-52 in overtime for its third win in a row at Haughton.

Meanwhile, short-handed Benton threw a scare into undefeated Huntington before falling 69-56 at Huntington.

At Airline, Kori Rice had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Lady Vikings (8-9).

Faith Rush added 10 points and Toria Brocks nine.

Woodlawn fell to 4-11.

At Huntington, Jada Anderson poured in 26 points to lead Benton (8-4). The Lady Tigers were missing two starters, second-leading scorer Riley Grace Stanford and forward Jada Stewart.

Despite that, Benton led 29-28 at the half. Anderson scored 13 of her 15 points in the second quarter and the Lady Tigers outscored the Lady Raiders 17-8.

With Samantha Taylor scoring 14 of her team-high 27 points, Huntington controlled the third quarter and led 48-39 going into the fourth.

Huntington improved to 13-0. The game was the Lady Raiders’ closest of the season. Huntington came in with an average margin of victory of 38.9 points per game.

Defending Class 5A state champion Benton was scheduled to host defending Class 4A champ LaGrange (10-1) Tuesday. But the game has been canceled due to LaGrange being quarantined with contact tracing.

Benton is scheduled to host Green Oaks at 5:30 Wednesday.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs raised their record to 4-10 with the the victory. Franklin Parish dropped to 2-5.