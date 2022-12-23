High school girls basketball: Airline holds off Benton

The Airline Lady Vikings edged the Benton Lady Tigers 42-38 in a District 1-5A game Thursday at Airline.

Paige Marshall led Airline with 16 points. Aniya Hudson scored nine and RiKiyah Taylor eight.

Marissa Schoth paced Benton with 12 points. Tate Sellers added seven.

Marshall scored 13 in the first half and Airline led 21-19. The Lady Vikings maintained the two-point lead going into the fourth quarter.

Endia Pradier sank two free throws with 4:46 left to give Airline a 36-30 lead. Marshall made a layup to make it 38-30 with 3:55 left.

Benton then went on a 7-0 run.

Schoth made two free throws and then drove for a basket to get the Lady Tigers within four.

Sellers knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:17 left to make it a one-point game.

Benton had several chances to take the lead but couldn’t do it.

Hudson made a free throw with 37.7 seconds left. The Lady Vikings got the rebound. The ball was knocked out of bounds and Airline maintained possession.

Pradier made one of two free throws to push Airline’s lead to 40-37. Benton had a shot to tie but missed, and Marshall hit two free throws with 14 seconds to play.

Airline (12-4, 1-1) plays Loyola at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the first round of the “Doc’ Edwards Invitational at Airline. Benton (9-7) plays Logansport at Benton.