High school girls basketball: Airline improves to 8-1; Benton rally comes up just short in Denham Springs tournament

High school girls basketball: Airline improves to 8-1; Benton rally comes up...

Airline improved to 8-1 with a 56-20 victory over Summerfield in the Quitman tournament Friday.

Aniya Hudson and Faith Rush led Airline with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Jana Jones scored eight.

The Lady Vikings visit Minden Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Benton Lady Tigers dropped a tough 53-51 decision to Zachary in the Denham Springs tournament.

Marissa Schoth led nine Benton players who scored with 14 points,

Avery Ryan added eight and Maddy Ryan seven.

Ava Raymond and Alyssa O’Dell led Zachary (5-1) with 14 points each.

The game was tied at 26 at the half. Zachary dominated the third quarter and led 46-34. The Lady Tigers’ fourth-quarter rally came up just short.

Benton (3-4) concludes the tournament with a 9 a.m. game against Albany Saturday.