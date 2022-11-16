High school girls basketball: Airline wins twice on Day 1 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Plain Dealing gets first win

High school girls basketball: Airline wins twice on Day 1 of the...

Airline won two games as the annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic got underway Wednesday at Parkway.

The Lady Vikings defeated Delhi 71-39 in the event’s afternoon opener. They came back at 7 p.m. and defeated Homer 64-37.

In a battle of parish teams, Plain Dealing picked up its first win of the season, defeating Bossier 56-42.

Endia Pradier turned in impressive performances in both of Airline’s games.

She had 25 points and six steals against Delhi. She led the team again against Homer with 20 points.

Faith Rush had a double-double against Delhi with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Aniya Hudson had 12 points, seven rebounds, six steals and four assists.

Rush scored eight and Hudson seven against Homer.

Airline (3-0) returns to Parkway Thursday at 5 for a game against 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena.

Plain Dealing improved to 1-2 with its victory. The Lady Lions face Delhi at 3:30 Friday.

In other games at Parkway on Wednesday, 2021-22 Class 3A state champion Wossman defeated Natchitoches Central 48-32 and Mansfield topped Haynesville 39-33.

Brittany Burton led Wossman with 18 points. Da’naya Ross, a first-team Class 3A All-State selection last season, added 12.

Christina Davis led Mansfield with 11 points.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week.

Thursday

Main Gym

Benton vs. Woodlawn, 3:30

Airline vs. Northwood-Lena, 5

Homer vs. Captain Shreve, 6:30

Wossman vs. Warren Easton, 8

Auxiliary Gym

Natchitoches Central vs. Bossier, 5

Friday

Main Gym

Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30

Benton vs. Wossman, 5

Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30

Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8

Auxiliary Gym

Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5

Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday

Main Gym

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon