High school girls basketball: All four parish 1-5A teams win

Friday was a good night for the parish’s District 1-5A teams. Parkway, Airline, Benton and Haughton were all winners,

Parkway defeated Captain Shreve 56-17 at Parkway. Airline edged Byrd 46-44 at Airline. Benton got past Southwood 55-53 at Benton. Haughton downed Natchitoches Central 48-39 in Natchitoches.

Parkway (19-2, 6-0) continues to lead the district. Airline (18-8, 4-2) is second followed by Benton (16-7, 3-3), Southwood (13-8, 3-3), Natchitoches Central (12-9, 3-3), Haughton (12-8, 2-4) and Byrd (11-8, 0-6).

In a District 1-3A game, Bossier fell to Loyola 49-41 at Loyola.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers rolled to a 39-9 halftime lead.

Chloe Larry scored a game-high 17. Mikaylah Williams added 13 and Makenna Miles 12.

The victory was Parkway’s 14th straight on the court. The Lady Panthers had to forfeit a game against Walker in the Walker tournament because of COVID-19 issues.

The Lady Panthers’ only loss on the court was to Arkansas Class 6A power Conway during Thanksgiving week.

At Airline, the Lady Vikings overcame the absence of leading scorer Kayla Hampton to pull out the victory over Byrd.

Kori Rice came up big with 22 points and six rebounds. Endia Pradier added nine points and had three steals.

Hampton, Rice and Pradier all missed Tuesday’s lopsided loss to Parkway because of COVID-19 protocols.

At Benton, Marissa Schoth led three Lady Tigers with 17 points. Maddy Ryan scored 14 and Jada Stewart 10.

The game was close throughout. Benton led 31-27 at the half and 41-36 after three quarters.

Southwood’s Jarmesha Frierson scored 11 of her game-high 22 in the fourth quarter.

Benton’s Ella Kate Malley scored all six of her points in the fourth quarter. She and Schoth, who had four in the quarter, both sank two free throws. Ryan and Stewart also had two-point baskets.

At Natchitoches Central, Dakota Howard poured in 30 points to lead Haughton.

Averi Phillips chipped in eight and Kenyetta Glover had seven.

Howard scored 15 in each half.

The Lady Bucs trailed 22-21 at the half then outscored the Lady Chiefs 12-6 in the third. Howard had nine points in the fourth quarter. Phillips was 3-of-4 from the free throw line.

The Lady Bucs played without starter Sara White because of COVID-19 protocols. A standout in volleyball and softball, White is one of the area’s best athletes.

Tyrenisha Bowers paced Natchitoches Central with 17 points.

At Loyola, Bossier dropped to 4-11 and 1-1. Loyola improved to 9-9 and 2-0.