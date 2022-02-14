High school girls basketball: All six parish teams make LHSAA playoffs; four to host first-round games

High school girls basketball: All six parish teams make LHSAA playoffs; four...

All six Bossier Parish LHSAA teams qualified for the state playoffs, and four will host first-round games.

In Class 5A, No. 2 seed Parkway (29-2), the District 1-5A champion hosts No. 31 Acadiana (19-14), No. 12. Benton (20-11) hosts No. 21 West Ouachita (20-10) and No. 16 Airline (22-12) hosts No. 17 H.L. Bourgeois (16-8).

Haughton (17-11), the No. 20 seed, visits No. 13 West Jefferson (20-7).

In Class 3A, No. 24 Bossier (8-12) visits No. 9 Loranger (18-6).

In Class 1A, No. 16 Plain Dealing (10-17) hosts No. 17 Haynesville (9-18).

Most first-round games will be played Thursday night.