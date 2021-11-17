High school girls basketball: Battle on the Hardwood Classic starts Wednesday at Parkway

High school girls basketball: Battle on the Hardwood Classic starts Wednesday at...

The annual Battle on the Hardwood Classic begins Wednesday at Parkway.

Parkway, Benton, Airline, Bossier and Plain Dealing are among the teams competing in the four-day event. The Classic features 25 teams. There will be 29 games concluding with 10 on the final day Saturday.

Both Parkway’s main and auxiliary gyms will be used.

As usual, the Classic features some of the state’s top programs.

The 2020-21 Class 5A and 4A state champions and runners-up are all in the field.

Captain Shreve defeated Benton in the 5A title game last season, and LaGrange defeated Huntington in 4A.

Benton won the 2020 5A title and Shreve was the 2019 champion. LaGrange has won back-to-back 4A titles,

Class 4A power Warren Easton is back for the third straight year. Easton won back-to-back 4A championships in 2018 and 2019 and was the runner-up in 2020.

Mansfield won the 2019 Class 3A title and was runner-up in 2020.

Delhi was the Class 1A runner-up in 2019 and 2020.

Host Parkway reached the 5A quarterfinals last season, falling to Benton.

Parkway junior Mikaylah Williams is ranked as the No. 1 college prospect in the nation in the Class of 2023 by ESPN.

Schedule

Wednesday

Main Gym

3:30, Delhi vs. Natchitoches Central

5, Benton vs. Homer

6:30, Bossier vs. Marshall

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Haynesville vs. Marshall

5, Plain Dealing vs. Alexandria

Thursday

Main Gym

3:30, Mansfield vs. Northwood

5, Benton vs. Alexandria

6:30, Captain Shreve vs. Bolton

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Woodlawn vs. Haynesville

5, Bossier vs. Homer

6:30, Plain Dealing vs. Northwood

Friday

Main Gym

3:30, Huntington vs. Mansfield

5, Parkway vs. Donaldsonville

6:30, Airline vs. Washington-Marion

8, Southwood vs. LaGrange

Auxiliary Gym

3:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Marshall

5, Captain Shreve vs. Warren Easton

6:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Woodlawn

8, Delhi vs. Alexandria

Saturday

Main Gym

9, Airline vs. Warren Easton

10:30, Benton vs. LaGrange

Noon, Southwood vs. Bolton

1:30, Parkway vs. Donaldsonville

3, Captain Shreve vs. Huntington

Auxiliary Gym

9, Bossier vs. Washington-Marion

10:30, Donaldsonville vs. Delhi

Noon, Haynesville vs. Northwood

1:30, Mansfield vs. Homer

3, Woodlawn vs. Plain Dealing