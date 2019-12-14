High school girls basketball: Benton advances to championship game of PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament

Benton advanced to the championship game of the PeopleFacts Lady Tigers Tournament with a 54-47 victory over Woodlawn Friday night at Benton.

Benton (8-2) plays Ouachita Parish (12-2), a 38-28 winner over Parkway, for the title at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Lions have won seven in a row.

Parkway (12-1) takes on Woodlawn (5-6) in the third-place game at 6:30.

Haughton (8-3) advanced to the consolation finals with a 43-39 victory over Ruston. The Lady Bucs play Mansfield (7-4) at 5:15.

Ruston (3-8) faces Red River (9-4) in the seventh-place game at 4.

Qua Chambers scored 23 points to lead Benton. Jada Anderson added 15.

With Chambers scoring nine and Anderson seven, the Lady Tigers built a 20-14 first-quarter lead.

The second quarter was tight and Benton led 35-27 at the half.

The Lady Knights got within five after three quarters. Benton then held Woodlawn to eight points in the fourth quarter.

Jada Hardy led Parkway against Ouachita Parish with 10 points.

The Lady Panthers led 28-22 after three quarters but went cold in the fourth.

Lafaedria Green led the Lady Lions with 14 points.

Taralyn Sweeney and Takaiyah Sweeney scored 20 and 17 points, respectively, to lead Haughton past Ruston.

Taralyn scored 16 and Takaiyah 12 in the first half to propel the Lady Bucs to a 30-12 lead.

Haughton led 40-28 after the third quarter. The Lady Bucs scored only three points in the final quarter but that was enough.

Elsewhere, Airline defeated Jonesboro-Hodge 51-30 in the West Ouachita tournament.

Kayla Hampton paced the Lady Vikings (9-3) with 21 points. Taaliyah Johnson chipped in with 11.

Airline faces Franklin Parish Saturday morning.

