High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline, Parkway, PCA post district victories

The Benton Lady Tigers, Airline Lady Vikings and Parkway Lady Panthers won District 1-5A games Friday night.

In a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state championship game, Benton got a measure of revenge with a 53-43 victory over Captain Shreve at Shreve. The Lady Gators won 50-39 in the 2021 title game.

In a battle of parish teams, Airline defeated Haughton 46-35 at Haughton.

Parkway, the only team without a district loss through four games, routed Southwood 69-32 at Southwood.

In the other 1-5A game, Natchitoches Central defeated Byrd 54-42 at Byrd.

Parkway (17-1, 4-0) leads the district. Airline (17-7, 3-1) is second followed by Benton (15-6, 2-2), Captain Shreve (9-6, 2-2), Southwood (12-7, 2-2), Natchitoches Central (10-9, 2-2), Haughton (11-7, 1-3) and Byrd (11-6, 0-4).

In an MAIS District 5-3A game, Providence Classical Academy defeated Tallulah 40-37 at PCA.

At Shreve, the Lady Tigers held off a furious rally by the Lady Gators in the fourth quarter.

Benton led 46-30 early in the quarter. But Shreve rallied to within 49-43 with less than two minutes to play,

The Lady Tigers, however, got some big rebounds and a steal down the stretch and scored the game’s final four points.

Both teams played tight, pressure defense throughout the game. Benton did a solid job of breaking Shreve’s full-court press.

The tight defense created turnovers for both teams but also contributed to a lot of fouls. Each team committed 21

Free throw shooting was a big factor. Neither team was particularly sharp from the line. However, the Lady Tigers hit 16-of-31 to 7-of-21 for the Lady Gators.

Late in the game, Shreve got some favorable bounces on some of those misses. The offensive rebounds helped them stay in it.

Senior post player Jada Stewart led the Lady Tigers with 17 points. She had a couple of big conventional three-point plays in the second half. Stewart scored 13 in the final two quarters and hit 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth.

Marissa Schoth scored 12 points. Ella Kate Malley was instrumental in breaking Shreve’s press. She also chipped in seven points.

Chloe Bailey hit a big 3-pointer in the third quarter.

Benton took the lead early in the game and didn’t relinquish it. The Lady Tigers led 13-7 after a quarter, 25-15 at the half and 40-27 after three quarters.

Desiree Hudson and Carley Hamilton led Shreve with 15 and 13 points, respectively.

At Haughton, Kayla Hampton continued her outstanding senior season with 21 points and eight rebounds to lead Airline. She was 4-of-6 from behind the arc.

Endia Pradier and Kaleigh Brown scored seven each.

Haughton freshman Dakota Howard has also had an outstanding season. She led the Lady Bucs with 21 points.

Sara White added seven.

Hampton sank three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help the Lady Vikings build a 12-8 lead.

Pradier and Brown hit 3s in the second quarter. Howard kept the Lady Bucs in it with eight points. Airline led 26-16 at the break.

Howard scored nine more in the third as the Lady Bucs cut the lead to 36-29. Hampton scored nine in the quarter.

Both teams struggled offensively in the fourth. Abbie Hooper’s two 3-pointers were Haughton’s only points. Sparked by a Paige Marshall 3, Airline scored 10 to come away with the victory.

At Southwood, Mikaylah Williams led Parkway with 23 points. Chloe Larry scored 15.

Larry and Jayla James knocked down 3-pointers in the first quarter as the Lady Panthers cruised to a 14-4 lead.

Parkway turned it up a notch in the second quarter. Seven players combined for 20 points and the Lady Panthers led 34-11 at the half.

At PCA, Ainsley Stinson hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give the Lady Knights the victory.

Stinson led PCA with 11 points, including seven in the fourth quarter.

Sarah Kate Hamm, Keyton Southerland and Rachel Davis all scored eight.

Hamm knocked down two 3-pointers, including one in the fourth.