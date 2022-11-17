High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic; Haughton wins Saline tournament opener

High school girls basketball: Benton, Airline post victories on Day 2 of...

The Benton Lady Tigers and Airline Lady Vikings won Thursday on Day 2 of the Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Parkway.

Benton fell behind Woodlawn 10-2 then did not allow another point en route to a 60-10 win. Airline won its third game in two days, defeating 2021-22 Class 1A state champion Northwood-Lena 53-40.

Elsewhere, Haughton opened the Saline tournament with a 57-34 victory over Saline.

Marissa Schoth led 10 Benton players that scored with 16 points. Tate Sellers added 10. They did all of their scoring in the first three quarters.

Taylor Martinez and Maddy Ryan scored seven each. Avery Ryan added six.

Benton (1-1) continues play in the Battle at 5 p.m. Friday against 2021-22 Class 3A state champion Wossman.

Endia Pradier and Paige Marshall led Airline (4-0) with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Rikiyah Taylor added eight.

Northwood lost only one game last season.

Next up for Airline is the Natchitoches Central tournament Monday and Tuesday.

Three Lady Bucs scored in double figures in Haughton’s victory.

The Lady Bucs improved to 2-0.

Here is the remaining schedule for the Battle on the Hardwood Classic

Friday

Main Gym

Captain Shreve vs. Northwood-Lena, 3:30

Benton vs. Wossman, 5

Huntington vs. Warren Easton, 6:30

Parkway vs. LaGrange, 8

Auxiliary Gym

Plain Dealing vs. Delhi, 3:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 5

Woodlawn vs. Southwood, 6:30

Saturday

Main Gym

Bossier vs. Haynesville, 9 a.m,

Parkway vs. Warren Easton, 10:30 a.m.

LaGrange vs. Huntington, noon

Benton vs. Brusly, 1:30

Auxiliary Gym

Delhi vs. Captain Shreve, 10:30 a.m.

Haynesville vs. Southwood, noon