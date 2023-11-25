High school girls basketball: Benton, Bossier, Parkway win

The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Parkway Lady Panthers posted victories Saturday.

Benton defeated Woodlawn 53-28 and Bossier downed Plain Dealing 53-36 in the David Bryant Memorial Classic at BPCC.

Parkway defeated Germantown 48-35 on the final day of the S.T.R.O.N.G. Dandy Dozen in Little Rock, Ark.

At BPCC, Avery Ryan led Benton with 20 points in a little over three quarters.

Reily Washington added 13 and Taylor Brown eight.

Ryan had 12 points in the first half, helping the Lady Tigers build a 25-11 lead.

Benton (4-1), which has won four in a row, hosts West Monroe Tuesday.

Anijah Hardy hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Bossier against Plain Dealing.

Sh’mya Crosby and Tobiria Washington scored nine each.

Jakayla Douglas led Plain Dealing with 21, including 11 in the fourth quarter.

Bossier led 30-18 at the half and 38-23 after three quarters.

Bossier improved to 5-1 with its fourth straight victory under new Head Coach Drake Smith. The Lady Kats won only one game last season.

Bossier hosts Ruston Tuesday. Plain Dealing (2-5) visits North Caddo.

At Little Rock, Dakota Howard led Parkway with 20 points. She was named the game’s MVP.

Chloe Larry added 12.

Parkway led 6-2 after the first quarter. Howard scored seven and Larry five in the second and the Lady Panthers led 22-8 at the half. Germantown rallied in the third but Parkway still led 32-23 going into the fourth.

Parkway (4-2), which has won four in a row, visits Gibsland-Coleman Tuesday.