High school girls basketball: Benton, Bossier pick up victories in Battle on the Hardwood Classic

The Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats picked up victories in the Battle on the Hardwood Classic Friday at Bossier.

Benton defeated Ouachita Parish, a Class 5A quarterfinalist last season, 57-50. Bossier defeated Red River, a Class 2A semifinalist last season, 61-55.

Jada Anderson scored 20 points to lead Benton (2-0). Anderson sat out the last 11 minutes of Thursday night’s win over Warren Easton after she hurt her hip on a fall.

Riley Grace Stanford hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, all in the second half. She has seven 3-pointers in two games.

Qua Chambers scored all 14 of her points in the second half

The Lady Tigers got off to a bad start. They scored only two points in the first quarter and trailed 10-2. Things picked up in the second, but Ouachita Parish still led 21-15 at the half.

Stanford knocked down two 3-pointers and Benton cut the lead to two going into the fourth. Chambers and Anderson combined for 12 points in the quarter.

The Lady Tigers turned up the heat in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Lady Lions 24-15.

Stanford hit two more 3s and scored 11 points in the quarter. Chambers scored seven.

Kelcee Marshall led Bossier with 24 points. Sanaa Brown added 19.

The Lady Kats rallied from a 31-25 halftime deficit.

Marshall scored nine points, including a 3-pointer, in the third quarter. Bossier outscored Red River 13-6.

Brown scored 12 in the fourth quarter. She was six of seven from the free throw line.

Ma’Kaila Lewis led Red River with 22 points.

Bossier (3-1) concluded the event with a 58-41 victory over El Dorado, Ark., Saturday morning.

Brown scored 19 points. Marshall added 14 and Amber Conway 12.

The event concludes Saturday. Play began in the morning. Here is this afternoon and tonight’s schedule.

AT BOSSIER

Ouachita Parish vs. Warren Easton, 1:30

Parkway vs. Rayville, 3

Captain Shreve vs. Neville, 4:30

Mansfield vs. Natchitoches Central, 6

AT RUSHEON

Southwood vs. El Dorado, Ark., 1:30