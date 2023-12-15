High school girls basketball: Benton, Bossier, Plain Dealing fall

The Benton Lady Tigers, Bossier Lady Kats and Plain Dealing Lady Lions all fell Thursday night.

In the Logansport tournament, Benton dropped a 52-45 decision to Lakeview.

In non-tournament games, Bossier lost to Castor 54-27 at Castor and Plain Dealing fell to Converse 53-33 at Converse.

At Logansport, Avery Ryan led Benton with 16 points. Bella Wiese added eight.

Timberlyn Washington paced Lakeview with 21 points.

The Lady Gators led 23-18 at the half and 37-32 after three quarters.

Washington was 8-of-12 from the free throw line in the fourth and 12-of-16 in the game.

It was Lakeview’s eighth straight victory.

Benton (8-6) plays Stanley Friday at 5:50 p.m. at Stanley.

At Castor, Bossier dropped to 7-8. The Lady Kats host Airline Friday. Castor improved to 10-2.

At Converse, Brianna Newton led Plain Dealing with 16 points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Jakayla Douglas scored 10.

Plain Dealing (5-9) visits North DeSoto Friday. Converse improved to 16-5.