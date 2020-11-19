High school girls basketball: Benton, Bossier win on first day of Battle

The Benton Lady Tigers and Bossier Lady Kats both picked up victories on the first day of The Battle on the Hardwood Classic at Bossier.

Defending Class 5A state champion Benton routed 2020 Class 1A runner-up Delhi 58-28. Bossier edged Haynesville 39-38.

Benton (2-0) rolled to a 20-6 lead after the first quarter and led 40-13 at the half.

Ella Kate Malley led the Tigers with 12 points. Jada Stewart added 11 and Tate Sellers had 10. Jada Anderson chipped in eight.

Sanaa Brown led Bossier (1-1) with 21 points. Amber Conway added nine.

Bossier rallied from a 12-2 deficit after the first quarter. With Brown scoring seven, the Lady Kats cut the Lady Tors’ lead to 24-19 at the half.

A 12-5 run in the third quarter put Bossier on top 31-29 after three.

Brown scored all eight of her team’s points, including a big 3-pointer, in the fourth quarter.

The event runs through Saturday at the Bossier and Rusheon gyms.

Benton faces Warren Easton at 7 p.m. Thursday in a rematch of the 2019 Class 4A state championship game. Warren Easton was the Class 4A runner-up last season.

Benton defeated Warren Easton 81-50 in the 2019 Battle.

Here is Thursday’s schedule at Bossier.

3 p.m., Haynesville vs. Woodlawn

4:30, Mansfield vs. Southwood

6, Bossier vs. Liberty

7, Benton vs. Warren Easton