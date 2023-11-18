High school girls basketball: Benton completes 3-0 run in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic

High school girls basketball: Benton completes 3-0 run in The Battle on...

The Benton Lady Tigers completed a 3-0 run in The Battle on the Hardwood Classic with a 43-23 victory over Mansfield Friday night at Parkway.

Avery Ryan and Taylor Brown led Benton with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Chloe Bailey added eight.

Brown scored eight in the first quarter and the Lady Tigers led 11-6. Benton went cold in the second quarter, scoring just four points, and trailed 18-15 at the half.’

But the Lady Tigers allowed just five points in the second half. They outscored the Lady Wolverines 12-3 in the third and 13-2 in the fourth

Ryan scored 10 in the fourth. She averaged 17 points in three tournament games.

Benton (3-1) is off for the Thanksgiving Holidays next week. The Lady Tigers return to action Nov. 28 against West Monroe at home.

The tournament concludes Saturday. Here is the schedule.

Main Gym

10 a.m., Brusly vs. Booker T. Washington

11:30, LaGrange vs. Mansfield

1 p.m., Northwood-Shreveport vs. Captain Shreve

2:30, Natchitoches Central vs. Huntington

4, Airline vs. Ouachita Parish

5:30, Parkway vs. Huntington

Auxiliary Gym

10 a.m., Loyola vs. Bossier

11:30, Delhi vs. Woodlawn

1, Southwood vs. Plain Dealing