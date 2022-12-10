High school girls basketball: Benton completes 3-0 run in West Ouachita tournament

The Benton Lady Tigers completed a 3-0 run in the West Ouachita tournament with a 49-31 victory over Neville Saturday.

Marissa Schoth led Benton with 15 points, including 12 in the second half.

Tate Sellers had 10, including six in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers rolled to a 15-5 lead. She scored in double figures in all three games.

Taylor Martinez sank two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Reily Washington and Maddy Ryan scored five each.

Benton (7-5), which has won four in a row, opens District 1-5A play at Airline at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, Haughton fell to Cedar Creek 43-31 in the championship game of the Cedar Creek tournament.

Sara White led the Lady Bucs with 12 points. Abbie Hooper and Skylar Branch scored nine each.

Haughton (10-3) hosts Byrd in a District 1-5A opener at 6 Tuesday.